The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, June 21, 2023
Enthusiasts taking part in a yoga session on International Day of Yoga in New Delhi, revellers attending the summer solstice celebrations at Stonehenge in Britain and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
1 min ago
Published
42 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iUUy
Youth enthusiasts taking part in a yoga session at Lodhi Gardens on International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, on June 21, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
Revellers awaiting sunrise as they attend the summer solstice celebrations at Stonehenge near Amesbury, Britain, on June 21, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman walking through a lavender field in Sirhama village, south of Srinagar in Kashmir, on June 19, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian youth flashing the victory sign as tyre smoke billows during a protest by the border fence, on June 19, 2023, following an Israeli raid in the West Bank. Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank killed five Palestinians, including a militant, in a raid that saw eight Israeli security staff wounded and a rare helicopter fire.
PHOTO: AFP
Muslim pilgrims performing prayers around the Kaaba, Islam's holy shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi sacred city of Mecca ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage, on June 19, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A supporter of opposition party, All People's Congress, wearing a t-shirt with their leader Samura Kamara, during a rally in Freetown, on June 19, 2023. The people of Sierra Leon will head to the polls, on June 24, 2023, to vote in presidential elections.
PHOTO: AFP
People cooling off in a public fountain to beat the heat in downtown Budapest, Hungary, on June 20, 2023. A second degree heatwave warning was issued in Hungary by the chief medical officer.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Dejan Joveljic (top) of Serbia in action against Viktor Popov of Bulgaria during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification soccer match between Bulgaria and Serbia in Razgrad, Bulgaria, on June 20, 2023.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Hindu devotees pulling the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India, on June 20, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top