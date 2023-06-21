Today in Pictures, June 21, 2023

Enthusiasts taking part in a yoga session on International Day of Yoga in New Delhi, revellers attending the summer solstice celebrations at Stonehenge in Britain and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Youth enthusiasts taking part in a yoga session at Lodhi Gardens on International Day of Yoga, in New Delhi, on June 21, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Revellers awaiting sunrise as they attend the summer solstice celebrations at Stonehenge near Amesbury, Britain, on June 21, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman walking through a lavender field in Sirhama village, south of Srinagar in Kashmir, on June 19, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A Palestinian youth flashing the victory sign as tyre smoke billows during a protest by the border fence, on June 19, 2023, following an Israeli raid in the West Bank. Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank killed five Palestinians, including a militant, in a raid that saw eight Israeli security staff wounded and a rare helicopter fire. PHOTO: AFP
Muslim pilgrims performing prayers around the Kaaba, Islam's holy shrine, at the Grand Mosque in the Saudi sacred city of Mecca ahead of the Hajj pilgrimage, on June 19, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
A supporter of opposition party, All People's Congress, wearing a t-shirt with their leader Samura Kamara, during a rally in Freetown, on June 19, 2023. The people of Sierra Leon will head to the polls, on June 24, 2023, to vote in presidential elections. PHOTO: AFP
People cooling off in a public fountain to beat the heat in downtown Budapest, Hungary, on June 20, 2023. A second degree heatwave warning was issued in Hungary by the chief medical officer. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Dejan Joveljic (top) of Serbia in action against Viktor Popov of Bulgaria during the UEFA Euro 2024 qualification soccer match between Bulgaria and Serbia in Razgrad, Bulgaria, on June 20, 2023. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Hindu devotees pulling the "Rath", or the chariot of Lord Jagannath, during the annual Rath Yatra, or chariot procession, in Ahmedabad, India, on June 20, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

