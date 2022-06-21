Today in Pictures, June 21, 2022

A member of the indigenous Bolivian women's skateboard collective "Imilla Skate," created by two friends in 2019 in Cochabamba, skates in La Paz on June 16, 2022. - The members of "Imilla Skate," imilla meaning "young girl" in the Aymara and Quechua native languages, wear traditional attire to skate as a symbol of resistance.

PHOTO: AFP