Today in Pictures, June 21, 2022
A rare albino Eurasian Otter found by a fisherman in Iraq's Tigris River, a cartoon character created by growing different varieties of rice in a paddy in Shenyang, China and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
A rare albino Eurasian Otter is pictured after being found by a fisherman in Iraq's Tigris River, in the Balad District, Iraq June 16, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Japan's Tomoru Honda in action during the men's 200m butterfly, heat 4 at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary on June 20, 2022
PHOTO: REUTERS
Youths play with sparks and flames from coconuts and banana leaves during a torch battle following an annual traditional event to express gratitude for the harvest and reject reinforcements in Tahunan Village, Jepara, Central Java province, Indonesia, June 20, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Blinky the giant koala is displayed as environmental protesters rally outside Victorian Parliament in Melbourne, Australia, 21 June 2022. The Victorian Forest Alliance and Extinction Rebellion are calling on Victorian MPs to reject what they claim are harsh penalties for citizens who enter logging protests.
PHOTO: EPA
This handout photo taken on June 14, 2022 and released on June 20 by the US-funded Wonders of the Mekong project shows a 661 pound (300kg) giant freshwater stingray that was caught and released in the Mekong river in Cambodia's Stung Treng province.
PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photo taken on June 19, 2022 shows an image of a cartoon character created by growing different varieties of rice in a paddy in Shenyang, China's northeastern Liaoning province.
PHOTO: AFP
A member of the indigenous Bolivian women's skateboard collective "Imilla Skate," created by two friends in 2019 in Cochabamba, skates in La Paz on June 16, 2022. - The members of "Imilla Skate," imilla meaning "young girl" in the Aymara and Quechua native languages, wear traditional attire to skate as a symbol of resistance.
PHOTO: AFP
Aerial view of a giant hole on a road caused by the collapse of a drain network due to the heavy rains that affected the country, in Villa Nueva, 15 km south of Guatemala City on June 20, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photo shows people practising yoga at a park in Handan in China's northern Hebei province on June 20, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A man touches a fossil found inside rocks of a forest with 165 trees in Ortigueira, Paraná State, southern Brazil, on June 15, 2022. - The discovery portrays life forms from 290 million years ago. With roots still fixed in the substrate at the time, the trees preserve their vertical position, which is rare.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
