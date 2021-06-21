Today in Pictures, June 21, 2021

Singapore resumes dining in but only in groups of two, McDonald's launches BTS Meal, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

People dining in groups of not more than two during lunchtime at Amoy Street Food Centre on June 21, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KEVIN LIM
BTS Meal orders to be picked up for delivery are seen outside McDonald's at 513 Tampines Central 1 on June 21, 2021. The McDonald's BTS Meal was launched today but only via delivery services to prevent long queues amid the Covid-19 pandemic. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
A man works to retrieve belongings from a house partially submerged in mud after the area was hit by flash floods along the bank of Melamchi River in Sindhupalchok, Nepal, on June 20, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Couples dance the samba as smoke rises from a burning pyrotechnics warehouse in Moscow on June 19 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Street performer Keith Sexton wears a hat with dragon mask, adorned with a surgical mask, while receiving the Covid-19 vaccine by Tara Biller of healthcare organization Pliable during a "Joints for Jabs" initiative event at the Evergreen Market cannabis store in Auburn, Washington, U.S., June 18, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
In this handout image courtesy of the US Navy the aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) completes the first scheduled explosive event of Full Ship Shock Trials while underway in the Atlantic Ocean, June 18, 2021. PHOTO: US NAVY VIA AFP
People participate in the "Solstice in Times Square: Mind Over Madness Yoga" to celebrate the summer solstice in New York, U.S., on June 20, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman stands in front of members of a cultural sailing association during the so-called “Red Regatta” on June 20, 2021 in Venice, Northeastern Italy. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial view shows a person walking near parasols on a beach of the Ionian Sea in Dhermi, Albania, June 20, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Italy's Matteo Pessina scores their first goal during the Italy vs Wales Euro 2020 soccer match in tadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy on June 20, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
