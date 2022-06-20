The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, June 20, 2022
A carpet of sawdust and flowers before a Corpus Christi procession, a wildfire in Pumarejo de Tera near Zamora, northern Spain, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Catholic devotees participate in the elaboration of a carpet of sawdust and flowers before a Corpus Christi procession, in Patzun, Guatemala, on June 19, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
People ride on a bike on a submerged road during a widespread flood in the northeastern part of the country, in Sylhet, Bangladesh, June 19, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People visit the Superbloom, a botanical installation at the Tower of London in central London, Britain, June 19, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Bikers take the start during the Erzberg Rodeo motorcycle enduro event on June 19, 2022 in Eisenerz, Styria, Austria.
PHOTO: AFP
Firefighters operate at the site of a wildfire in Pumarejo de Tera near Zamora, northern Spain, on June 18, 2022. - Firefighters continued to fight against multiple fires in Spain, one of which ravaged nearly 20,000 hectares of land, on the last day of an extreme heat wave which crushed the country, with peaks at 43 degrees. The largest of these forest fires was still out of control this afternoon in the Sierra de la Culebra, a mountain range in the region of Castile and Leon (northwest), near the border with Portugal.
PHOTO: AFP
Participants take part in the International Kite Festival in Bogor, West Java on June 19, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A boy prepares to jump off the roof of a structure to cool off in the waters of the Shatt al-Arab waterway, formed at the confluence of the Euphrates and Tigris rivers, in Iraq's southern city of Basra near sunset on June 18, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Participants compete in the ultra Cote Vermeille Swimrun to Argeles-sur-Mer from Cap Cerbere, southern France, on June 18, 2022. - The 7th edition of the swimrun Cote Vermeille takes place on June 17 and 18, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A view shows residential boat docks on dry land at Medina Lake outside of San Antonio as majority of Texas experiences drought amid an extreme heat wave hitting the state, in Medina County, Texas, U.S., June 18, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Martins Plaudis of Latvia, Michal Pasiut of Poland, Jiri Prskavec of the Czech Republic, and Christopher Bowers of Britain in action during the men's extreme CSLX race of the Canoe Slalom World Cup in Krakow, southern Poland, 19 June 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
TODAY IN PICTURES
