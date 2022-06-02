Today in Pictures, June 2, 2022

Pilgrims cross the Guadalquivir river on route to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana national park during the annual El Rocio pilgrimage, on June 1, 2022 in Sanlucar de Barrameda, near Cadiz, in southern Spain. - The pilgrimage to Almonte, which houses the Virgin del Rocio, is the largest in Spain with hundreds of thousands of devotees in traditional outfits converging in a burst of colour as they make their way on horseback and decorated carriages across the Andalusian countryside.

PHOTO: AFP