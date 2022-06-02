Today in Pictures, June 2, 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, June 2, 2022
Large iceberg drifts off the coast of Newfoundland, Health officials fumigated the largest cemetery in Peru, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II look-alike and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/w6oa
Visitors watch as a large iceberg drifts off the coast of Merritt's Harbour, Newfoundland, Canada May 22, 2022. Picture taken May 22, 2022
PHOTO: REUTERS
A woman sits in PCR testing booth, after the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, in Shanghai, China, 01 June 2022. On 30 May the Shanghai Government announced the lifting of most COVID-19 restrictions starting 01 June 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
A look-alike (C) of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II speaks to a TV crew on The Mall ahead of the Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II in London, Britain, 01 June 2022. The Platinum Jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II will be celebrated from 02 to 05 June 2022 to mark the 70th anniversary of her accession to the throne on 06 February 1952.
PHOTO: EPA
Cattle Egrets in the nesting areas of aquatic birds that inhabit the mangroves of Bajamar de Puntarenas, in the central Pacific, Costa Rica, 01 June 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
A French painting restorer inspects a 1631 oil on canvas painting by Rembrandt, "The Christ on the Cross" before closing a shielded window behind which the painting is installed in the Saint-Vincent church in the French town of Le Mas-d'Agenais on May 24, 2022 after it arrived from the Saint-Andre Cathedral of Bordeaux, southwestern France.
PHOTO: AFP
Specialists fumigate the Nueva Esperanza graveyard against the Aedes mosquitos that transmits dengue fever, as well as chikungunya and zika, on the outskirts of Lima on June 1, 2022. - Health officials fumigated the largest cemetery in Peru and second largest in the world, to prevent the spread of the dengue virus, which affects several Latin American countries.
PHOTO: AFP
A sculpture Naaw Naan by the artist Diadji Diop along the coastal road in Dakar, Senegal on Friday, May 27, 2022. The art world has descended on the Senegalese capital for its first pandemic-era biennale, the biggest art event in West Africa, where the greatest creations on view are often found just by strolling the streets.
PHOTO: The New York Times
Pilgrims cross the Guadalquivir river on route to the shrine of El Rocio in Donana national park during the annual El Rocio pilgrimage, on June 1, 2022 in Sanlucar de Barrameda, near Cadiz, in southern Spain. - The pilgrimage to Almonte, which houses the Virgin del Rocio, is the largest in Spain with hundreds of thousands of devotees in traditional outfits converging in a burst of colour as they make their way on horseback and decorated carriages across the Andalusian countryside.
PHOTO: AFP
People help place artist Chen Weiming's latest sculpture, "CCP Virus II" on a concrete pedestal at Liberty Sculpture Park in Yermo, California, on June 1, 2022, alongside other sculptures by the artist. - A new sculpture "CCP Virus II", made of steel and weighing 10 tons, was displayed today before the weekend commemoration marking the anniversary of June 4, 1989 in Tiananmen. Chen Weiming unveiled his original sculpture "CCP Virus" here last June, but it was destroyed a month later, burned to the ground. In March 2022, federal prosecutors charged five men acting on behalf of the Chinese government with destroying the original sculpture.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top