Today in Pictures, June 2, 2021

Hougang residents undergo Covid-19 tests, sinkhole in Mexico, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 min ago
Residents of Blocks 501 and 507 in Hougang Avenue 8 queueing up for Covid-19 testing at the void deck of Block 507 on on June 1, 2021. The residents were informed about the mandatory testing on Monday, after Covid-19 viral fragments were detected in
Residents of Blocks 501 and 507 in Hougang Avenue 8 queueing up for Covid-19 testing at the void deck of Block 507 on on June 1, 2021. The residents were informed about the mandatory testing on Monday, after Covid-19 viral fragments were detected in wastewater samples collected from the blocks.PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
Aerial view of a sinkhole that was found by farmers in a field of crops in Santa Maria Zacatepec, state of Puebla, Mexico on May 30, 2021.
Aerial view of a sinkhole that was found by farmers in a field of crops in Santa Maria Zacatepec, state of Puebla, Mexico on May 30, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Mount Merapi, Indonesia’s most active volcano, spews ash and smoke as seen from Sleman in Yogyakarta on May 31, 2021.
Mount Merapi, Indonesia’s most active volcano, spews ash and smoke as seen from Sleman in Yogyakarta on May 31, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Palestinian children stand at the window of their home at a building heavily damaged during recent Israeli strikes, on June 1, 2021, in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip, more than a week after a ceasefire brought an end to 11 days of hostilities
Palestinian children stand at the window of their home at a building heavily damaged during recent Israeli strikes, on June 1, 2021, in Beit Hanun in the northern Gaza Strip, more than a week after a ceasefire brought an end to 11 days of hostilities between Israel and Gaza rulers Hamas. PHOTO: AFP
Man pushes a cart as a bus passes by in a flooded street in the city centre of Manaus, capital of the Brazilian Amazonas State, on May 31, 2021.
Man pushes a cart as a bus passes by in a flooded street in the city centre of Manaus, capital of the Brazilian Amazonas State, on May 31, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a market in Chennai on June 1, 2021.
A health worker takes a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus at a market in Chennai on June 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A boy sits on a chair amongst sculptures on display at a shopping centre on International Children's Day in Beijing on June 1, 2021, a day after China announced it would allow couples to have three children.
A boy sits on a chair amongst sculptures on display at a shopping centre on International Children's Day in Beijing on June 1, 2021, a day after China announced it would allow couples to have three children. PHOTO: AFP
A sculpture of a giant moon called "Museum of the Moon" by British artist Luke Jerram floats inside Notre-Dame Cathedral in Strasbourg, eastern France, on June 1, 2021, as part of the 'Industrie Magnifique' festival.
A sculpture of a giant moon called "Museum of the Moon" by British artist Luke Jerram floats inside Notre-Dame Cathedral in Strasbourg, eastern France, on June 1, 2021, as part of the 'Industrie Magnifique' festival. PHOTO: AFP
A woman wearing a protective face mask sits on the round lamp at Trans Studio, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 1, 2021.
A woman wearing a protective face mask sits on the round lamp at Trans Studio, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on June 1, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Sara Baras company flamenco dancers perform on stage the spectacle 'Momments' to open the Pedralbes Festival at Pedralbes Gardens in Barcelona, Spain, on June 1, 2021.
Sara Baras company flamenco dancers perform on stage the spectacle 'Momments' to open the Pedralbes Festival at Pedralbes Gardens in Barcelona, Spain, on June 1, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Topics: 