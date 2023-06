A Rafale fighter jet from France's Dassault Aviation taking off in front of a flock of birds, during a demonstration flight at the International Paris Air Show in Le Bourget, north of Paris, France, on June 19, 2023. Aviation industry chief executives and top government officials from around the world descended on the Paris Air Show for a week of deal-making and demonstrations of the world's latest air and space technology.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE