Today in Pictures, June 19, 2023

Croatian fans react as they watch the UEFA Nations League football final match between Croatia and Spain, in Zagreb, Bali Art Festival Opening Parade in Denpasar, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Desmond Foo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
Croatian fans react as they watch the UEFA Nations League football final match between Croatia and Spain, in Zagreb, on June 18, 2023. Spain won the Nations League with a 5-4 shoot-out victory over Croatia, after the match finished 0-0 after extra-time. PHOTO : AFP
Dancers take part in a parade to mark the opening of the annual Bali Art Festival on a main road in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on 18 June 2023. The Bali Art Festival runs from 18 June to 16 July 2023 and features hundreds of performers. PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A man stands next to a car which came to rest on top of graves at the Pedro Freiberger cemetery as a result of flooding due to heavy rains following an extratropical cyclone, in Caraa, Rio Grande do Sul state on Brazil June 18, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Fernando Aguilar, from El Salvador, carries his eight year old daughter Dannesy through the jet streams of Gateway Fountains at Discovery Green to escape the hot weather on Father's Day in Houston, Texas, U.S. on June 18, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
A woman takes picture at dusk in Toyosu Gururi Park in Tokyo's Koto district on June 16, 2023. PHOTO : AFP
In this picture taken on June 16, 2023, 'Pehelwans' or traditional wrestlers take part in training session at the Muslim Health Club Akhara in Lahore, Pakistan. PHOTO : AFP
Swiss- French artist SAYPE poses next to his land art painting representing a pet bottle left on the grass as littering in the Parc Bourget in Lausanne, Switzerland on June 16, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Britain's King Charles, Prince William, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Anne, Princess Royal ride on horseback as part of Trooping the Colour parade which honours King Charles on his official birthday, in London, Britain on June 17, 2023. PHOTO : REUTERS
Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Finance & Ministry of Transport, tries his hand at the Dumplings Dash game at the 2023 Duan Wu Carnival held by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations and Singapore Chinese Culture Centre on June 17, 2023. ST PHOTO : CHONG JUN LIANG

