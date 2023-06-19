The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, June 19, 2023
Croatian fans react as they watch the UEFA Nations League football final match between Croatia and Spain, in Zagreb, Bali Art Festival Opening Parade in Denpasar, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iUki
Croatian fans react as they watch the UEFA Nations League football final match between Croatia and Spain, in Zagreb, on June 18, 2023. Spain won the Nations League with a 5-4 shoot-out victory over Croatia, after the match finished 0-0 after extra-time.
PHOTO : AFP
Dancers take part in a parade to mark the opening of the annual Bali Art Festival on a main road in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia on 18 June 2023. The Bali Art Festival runs from 18 June to 16 July 2023 and features hundreds of performers.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
A man stands next to a car which came to rest on top of graves at the Pedro Freiberger cemetery as a result of flooding due to heavy rains following an extratropical cyclone, in Caraa, Rio Grande do Sul state on Brazil June 18, 2023.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Fernando Aguilar, from El Salvador, carries his eight year old daughter Dannesy through the jet streams of Gateway Fountains at Discovery Green to escape the hot weather on Father's Day in Houston, Texas, U.S. on June 18, 2023.
PHOTO : REUTERS
A woman takes picture at dusk in Toyosu Gururi Park in Tokyo's Koto district on June 16, 2023.
PHOTO : AFP
In this picture taken on June 16, 2023, 'Pehelwans' or traditional wrestlers take part in training session at the Muslim Health Club Akhara in Lahore, Pakistan.
PHOTO : AFP
Swiss- French artist SAYPE poses next to his land art painting representing a pet bottle left on the grass as littering in the Parc Bourget in Lausanne, Switzerland on June 16, 2023.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Britain's King Charles, Prince William, Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh and Anne, Princess Royal ride on horseback as part of Trooping the Colour parade which honours King Charles on his official birthday, in London, Britain on June 17, 2023.
PHOTO : REUTERS
Mr Chee Hong Tat, Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Finance & Ministry of Transport, tries his hand at the Dumplings Dash game at the 2023 Duan Wu Carnival held by the Singapore Federation of Chinese Clan Associations and Singapore Chinese Culture Centre on June 17, 2023.
ST PHOTO : CHONG JUN LIANG
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top