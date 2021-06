An employee arranges bundles of the Apple Daily newspaper at a news stand in Hong Kong, China, on June 18, 2021. The popular 26-year-old paper increased its Friday press run to 500,000 copies, up from 80,000 the previous day. China took another step toward extinguishing any form of dissent in Hong Kong, hailing police in the city for arresting top editors of the pro-democracy Apple Daily on June 17, and warning journalists not to write articles that challenge Beijing .

PHOTO: BLOOMBERG