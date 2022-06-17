Today in Pictures, June 17, 2022

A newly opened library in Dubai, a kite festival in Denmark, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 min ago
A woman visits the newly-opened Mohammed Bin Rashid library (MBRL) in Dubai on June 16, 2022. The design incorporates technology and artificial intelligence to make the library as accessible as possible, including robots to help visitors and an electronic book retrieval system. PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Dancing Devils take part in the Catholic celebration of Corpus Christi, in Naiguata, a popular neighbourhood in La Guaira, Venezuela, on June 16, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A visitor wears a fancy hat as she attends Ladies Day at Royal Ascot, in Ascot, Berkshire, Britain, June 16, 2022. Royal Ascot is Britain's most valuable horse race meeting and social event. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The McDonald's logo is covered by fabric at a restaurant run by a franchisee at Finlandskiy railway station in Saint Petersburg, Russia June 15, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A Ukrainian serviceman inspects a damaged bridge in the Ruska Lozova village which was recently recaptured by Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv area, Ukraine, June 16, 2022. Russian troops were recently pushed back by the Ukrainian army from the outskirts of Kharkiv city. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Kites in the air during the Fanoe International Kite Festival in Fanoe, an island of the west coast of Denmark, June 16, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A field photographed with a drone along the route of the second stage of this year's Tour de France in the countryside in Denmark, June 16, 2022. The first three stages of Tour de France will be driven in Denmark this year. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Displaced Yemenis play soccer at an internally displaced persons (IDP) camp on the outskirts of Sana'a, Yemen, June 13, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Justin Rose of England plays his shot from the eighth tee during round one of the 122nd U.S. Open Championship at The Country Club on June 16, 2022 in Brookline, Massachusetts. PHOTO: AFP
The showpiece stadium in Lusail, Qatar, is decorated with collages of photographs of the workers who built it on June 13, 2022. Five months from the World Cup's opening match, Qatar appears to have gotten the big things right. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Festival goers attending the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival stand by water fountains in an attempt to stay cool in the heat on June 16, 2022 in Manchester, Tennessee, U.S. PHOTO: AFP
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at Westminster Magistrates Court after being charged over allegations of sex offences, in London, Britain, June 16, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Local tourists walk under Japanese Koinobori, Japanese carp-shaped streamers, at the entrance of the Taoyuan Martyrs' Shrine and Cultural Park during a festival on June 17, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

