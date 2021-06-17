Today in Pictures, June 17, 2021

China sends astronauts to new space station, Hong Kong police raid offices of newspaper Apple Daily, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Astronauts Nie Haisheng (C), Liu Boming (R) and Tang Hongbo salute during a departure ceremony before boarding the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft on a Long March-2F carrier rocket at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in northwest China o
Astronauts Nie Haisheng (C), Liu Boming (R) and Tang Hongbo salute during a departure ceremony before boarding the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft on a Long March-2F carrier rocket at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Centre in the Gobi desert in northwest China on June 17, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Apple Daily editor-in-chief Ryan Law (L) is escorted by police as he leaves the office of Next Media, publisher of Apple Daily, in Hong Kong, China, on June 17, 2021. Hong Kong’s national security police arrested Law and four other directors of the
Apple Daily editor-in-chief Ryan Law (L) is escorted by police as he leaves the office of Next Media, publisher of Apple Daily, in Hong Kong, China, on June 17, 2021. Hong Kong’s national security police arrested Law and four other directors of the Apple Daily newspaper on suspicion of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces under the China-imposed legislation. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Israeli security forces disperse Palestinians near the Damascus gate in east Jerusalem, on June 15, 2021, ahead of the March of the Flags which celebrates the anniversary of Israel's 1967 occupation of the city's eastern sector.
Israeli security forces disperse Palestinians near the Damascus gate in east Jerusalem, on June 15, 2021, ahead of the March of the Flags which celebrates the anniversary of Israel's 1967 occupation of the city's eastern sector. PHOTO: AFP
Palestinian protester throws a burning projectile towards Israeli forces during a demonstration east of Gaza City by the border with Israel, on June 15, 2021, to protest the Israeli ultranationalist March of the Flags in Jerusalem's Old City which ce
Palestinian protester throws a burning projectile towards Israeli forces during a demonstration east of Gaza City by the border with Israel, on June 15, 2021, to protest the Israeli ultranationalist March of the Flags in Jerusalem's Old City which celebrates the anniversary of Israel's 1967 occupation of Jerusalem's eastern sector.PHOTO: AFP
A man bathes outdoors during a hot summer day in Ajmer, in the Indian state of Rajasthan on June 15, 2021.
A man bathes outdoors during a hot summer day in Ajmer, in the Indian state of Rajasthan on June 15, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Workers place a mask on a 57 meters tall Buddhist goddess statue to pray for the end of the coronavirus disease pandemic at Houkokuji Aizu Betsuin in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan in this handout photo taken on June 15 2021.
Workers place a mask on a 57 meters tall Buddhist goddess statue to pray for the end of the coronavirus disease pandemic at Houkokuji Aizu Betsuin in Aizuwakamatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan in this handout photo taken on June 15 2021. PHOTO: HOUKOKUJI AIZU BETSUIN VIA REUTERS
Workers hoisted by climbing ropes cleaning the glass panels on the facade of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands on June 17, 2021.
Workers hoisted by climbing ropes cleaning the glass panels on the facade of The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands on June 17, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
A woman sits on the steps to the new rainbow-colored Pride lifeguard tower on June 16, 2021 in Long Beach, California.
A woman sits on the steps to the new rainbow-colored Pride lifeguard tower on June 16, 2021 in Long Beach, California. PHOTO: AFP
Racegoer Yulia Shirokova is seen before the races at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain on June 16, 2021
Racegoer Yulia Shirokova is seen before the races at Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain on June 16, 2021 PHOTO: ACTION IMAGES VIA REUTERS
A Greenpeace protestor glides on to the pitch before the Euro 2020 match between France and Germany at the Football Arena Munich stadium in Munich, Germany, on June 15, 2021
A Greenpeace protestor glides on to the pitch before the Euro 2020 match between France and Germany at the Football Arena Munich stadium in Munich, Germany, on June 15, 2021 PHOTO: REUTERS
Topics: 