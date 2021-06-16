Today in Pictures, June 16, 2021

Pioneer painter and calligrapher Lim Tze Peng launches book and exhibition, gas pipeline explodes in Shiyan, China, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
2 min ago
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong taking a wefie with pioneer painter and calligrapher Lim Tze Peng at the launch of a book and exhibition on Mr Lim’s life and art at The Arts House on June 15, 2021
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong taking a wefie with pioneer painter and calligrapher Lim Tze Peng at the launch of a book and exhibition on Mr Lim’s life and art at The Arts House on June 15, 2021 PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND WEE
Rescue workers carry an injured woman on a stretcher as they search for victims following a gas pipeline explosion in Shiyan, Hubei province, China, June 13, 2021.
Rescue workers carry an injured woman on a stretcher as they search for victims following a gas pipeline explosion in Shiyan, Hubei province, China, June 13, 2021. PHOTO: CHINA DAILY VIA REUTERS
Exhausted grave diggers rest in between funerals at a cemetery designated for Covid-19 victims in Bandung on June 15, 2021, as infection numbers soar in Indonesia.
Exhausted grave diggers rest in between funerals at a cemetery designated for Covid-19 victims in Bandung on June 15, 2021, as infection numbers soar in Indonesia. PHOTO: AFP
A police officer checks his phone while walking at the scene where a freight train derailed onto houses in the rural area of San Isidro Mazatepec, in Jalisco state, Mexico, June 15, 2021.
A police officer checks his phone while walking at the scene where a freight train derailed onto houses in the rural area of San Isidro Mazatepec, in Jalisco state, Mexico, June 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Sea-surface-cleaning vessels and barrier-laying boats of Istanbul Municipality clean up the sea snot, a thick slimy layer of the organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and
Sea-surface-cleaning vessels and barrier-laying boats of Istanbul Municipality clean up the sea snot, a thick slimy layer of the organic matter also known as marine mucilage, spreading through the Sea of Marmara and posing a threat to marine life and the fishing industry, in Istanbul, Turkey June 15, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A tornado is seen on a field in D'arcy, Saskatchewan, Canada, June 15, 2021.
A tornado is seen on a field in D'arcy, Saskatchewan, Canada, June 15, 2021. PHOTO: NEIL SERFAS VIA REUTERS
An aerial view shows people digging as they search for what they believe to be diamonds after the discovery of unidentified stones at KwaHlathi village near Ladysmith in KwaZulu Natal on June 15, 2021.
An aerial view shows people digging as they search for what they believe to be diamonds after the discovery of unidentified stones at KwaHlathi village near Ladysmith in KwaZulu Natal on June 15, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Wasabi, the Pekingese, poses for the media on the Observation Deck of the Empire State building in New York on June 14, 2021, following his win at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show.
Wasabi, the Pekingese, poses for the media on the Observation Deck of the Empire State building in New York on June 14, 2021, following his win at the 145th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. PHOTO: AFP
This aerial photo taken on June 13, 2021 shows an image of youths, created by growing different varieties of rice, in a paddy in Shenyang, China's northeastern Liaoning province.
This aerial photo taken on June 13, 2021 shows an image of youths, created by growing different varieties of rice, in a paddy in Shenyang, China's northeastern Liaoning province. PHOTO: AFP
A mother lifts her child surrounded by Lupinus in full bloom at Flower Land Kamifurano in Kamifurano, Hokkaido, northern Japan, 15 June 2021. The Lupinus will be in full bloom until end of June.
A mother lifts her child surrounded by Lupinus in full bloom at Flower Land Kamifurano in Kamifurano, Hokkaido, northern Japan, 15 June 2021. The Lupinus will be in full bloom until end of June. PHOTO: JIJI PRESS VIA EPA-EFE
Topics: 