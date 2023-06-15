Today in Pictures, June 15, 2023

This image released by The Hellenic Coastguard on June 14, 2023, shows an aerial view taken from a rescue helicopter, of migrants onboard a fishing vessel in the waters off the Peloponnese coast of Greece on June 13, 2023. At least 79 migrants died after their fishing boat sank off the Peloponnese, Greece's coastguard said, as fears mounted that the death toll could rise much higher.

PHOTO: AFP