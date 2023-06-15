Today in Pictures, June 15, 2023

Zombie walks in Times Square, New York, Cyclone Biparjoy warning in Karachi, Pakistan and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
People participating in a zombie walk promoting the release of TV show "The Walking Dead: Dead City" in Times Square, New York on June 14, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Two people riding a cart pulled by donkeys as people wait to be evacuated after authorities issued a warning for Cyclone Biparjoy, in Karachi, Pakistan on 14 June 2023. The cyclone, categorized as 'extremely severe', is expected to make landfall on 15 June. The Pakistani authorities plan to evacuate more than 50 thousand people. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Aerial photo taken on June 13, 2023 shows people eating crayfish during an international crayfish festival in Xuyi County, Huaian city, in China's eastern Jiangsu province. PHOTO: AFP
People waiting outside the Duomo cathedral in Milan on June 14, 2023 ahead of the state funeral for Italy's former prime minister and media mogul Silvio Berlusconi. PHOTO: AFP
Two Lubber Grasshoppers nibbling on the carcus of another Lubber Grasshopper in the Everglades near Homestead, Florida on June 14, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
Gold miners working in an illegal mining operation in Abomosu, Ghana on 14 June 2023. Ghana, situated in West Africa, has reclaimed its position as Africa's top gold producer as the output increased from 2.82 million ounces in 2021 to 3.74 million ounces in 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
This image released by The Hellenic Coastguard on June 14, 2023, shows an aerial view taken from a rescue helicopter, of migrants onboard a fishing vessel in the waters off the Peloponnese coast of Greece on June 13, 2023. At least 79 migrants died after their fishing boat sank off the Peloponnese, Greece's coastguard said, as fears mounted that the death toll could rise much higher. PHOTO: AFP
Taxi drivers protesting after the Court of Justice of the European Union rejected rules set by the city of Barcelona that dramatically restrict the number of cars working with ride-hailing apps, in Barcelona, Spain June 14, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

