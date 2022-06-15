Today in Pictures, June 15, 2022

People cross a street in the central business district of Beijing, China, June 14, 2022. China is encouraging college graduates to work in the rural areas as the urban unemployment for the youth remains high. The unemployment rate for people aged 16 to 24 rose to 18.4 percent in May, up from 18.2 percent, while the unemployment rate in 31 large cities and towns increased to 6.9 percent up from 6.7 percent and the unemployment rate of the population aged 25-59 went down to 5.1 percent from 5.3 percent.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE