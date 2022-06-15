The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, June 15, 2022
Kia vehicles fill up a parking lot in South Korea, a glass bridge opens over a canyon in Georgia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Kia Corp. vehicles bound for export fill up a parking lot at the Gwangmyeong Velodrome in Gwangmyeong, South Korea, on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Striking truckers in South Korea reached an agreement with the government, ending a weeklong strike that threatened the nation’s economy and added to strains on global supply chains.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Monserrath Montanez, a 4-year old, receives a 3D prosthetic arm with a Spider-Woman design that was donated by orthopedist Oscar Juarez, who gives prosthetics with superhero designs to low-income children without arms, in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, May 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Asylum seeking migrants from Central and South America are registered by border patrol agents after they crossed the Rio Grande river into the United States from Mexico in Roma, Texas, U.S., June 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The Pipeline Fire leaves the mountains northeast of the San Francisco Peaks glowing with thousands of spot fires north of Flagstaff, Arizona, U.S., June 13, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A man rides a bike on a zip line during the opening ceremony of the glass bridge over Dashbashi Canyon outside the town of Tsalka, Georgia, June 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Two municipal employees stare at a giant hole on a road caused by the collapse of a drain network due to the heavy rains that affected the country, in Villa Nueva, 15 km south of Guatemala City, on June 14, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A couple next to a dog is seen on a mountain watching as the Supermoon comes out from the Cruce de Arinaga, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain, June 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People sit at one of the eight tables on a nine ton structure, suspended from a crane at a height of fifty metres, that can accommodate a total of thirty two guests for a gastronomic meal during an event known as "Dinner in the Sky" outside Belgium's national Koekelberg Basilica in Brussels, Belgiumm June 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A racegoer is seen ahead of the Royal Ascot horse races at the Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, Britain, June 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A girl refreshes herself at a public fountain in Montpellier, France, June 14, 2022. The heat continues to hit much of France, a situation that, according to all forecasts, will continue for several days with very high temperatures for this time of the year.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People cross a street in the central business district of Beijing, China, June 14, 2022. China is encouraging college graduates to work in the rural areas as the urban unemployment for the youth remains high. The unemployment rate for people aged 16 to 24 rose to 18.4 percent in May, up from 18.2 percent, while the unemployment rate in 31 large cities and towns increased to 6.9 percent up from 6.7 percent and the unemployment rate of the population aged 25-59 went down to 5.1 percent from 5.3 percent.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
