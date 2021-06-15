Today in Pictures, June 15, 2021

Long queues form at Bukit Merah Block 125A for Covid-19 testing, mandarin duck seen in a canal in Hougang, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Long queues formed at the temporary Covid-19 testing area set up at Block 125A Bukit Merah View after the site was opened to residents.
Long queues formed at the temporary Covid-19 testing area set up at Block 125A Bukit Merah View after the site was opened to residents. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/TIMOTHY DAVID
A rare sighting of a mandarin duck in a canal in Hougang on June 13. 2021.
A rare sighting of a mandarin duck in a canal in Hougang on June 13. 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
A mandarin duck in a Hougang canal captures the attention of photographers on June 14, 2021.
A mandarin duck in a Hougang canal captures the attention of photographers on June 14, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND WEE
Ms. Siti Muslehat Mustaffa (extreme right) and Ms. Mardina Majid (second from left) enjoying a visit from their nieces and nephew at their home on June 14, 2021. From Monday, June 14, up to five unique household visitors a day will be allowed.
Ms. Siti Muslehat Mustaffa (extreme right) and Ms. Mardina Majid (second from left) enjoying a visit from their nieces and nephew at their home on June 14, 2021. From Monday, June 14, up to five unique household visitors a day will be allowed. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
A customer having a facial at Kew Organics on June 14, 2021. Services that involve clients removing their masks have been allowed to resume.
A customer having a facial at Kew Organics on June 14, 2021. Services that involve clients removing their masks have been allowed to resume. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/DESMOND WEE
A Sri Lankan navy member walks past the sacks of collected debris washed onto a beach from the Singapore registered MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire and sunk off the Colombo Harbour, in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, June 14, 2021.
A Sri Lankan navy member walks past the sacks of collected debris washed onto a beach from the Singapore registered MV X-Press Pearl container ship which caught fire and sunk off the Colombo Harbour, in Ja-Ela, Sri Lanka, June 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Thai beauty queens Miss Universe Thailand 2020 Amanda Obdam (2nd R) and Miss Universe third runner-up Praewwanich Ruangthong (2nd L) unpack food boxes made by Michelin-starred chefs before distributing them to residents of the Klong Toei slum area in
Thai beauty queens Miss Universe Thailand 2020 Amanda Obdam (2nd R) and Miss Universe third runner-up Praewwanich Ruangthong (2nd L) unpack food boxes made by Michelin-starred chefs before distributing them to residents of the Klong Toei slum area in Bangkok on June 14, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken on June 13, 2021 shows nearly 9000 graduates, including more than 2000 students who could not attend the graduation ceremony last year due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, attending a graduation ceremony at Central China Normal
This photo taken on June 13, 2021 shows nearly 9000 graduates, including more than 2000 students who could not attend the graduation ceremony last year due to the Covid-19 coronavirus outbreak, attending a graduation ceremony at Central China Normal University in Wuhan, in China's central Hubei province. PHOTO: AFP
Two people stand beside St Michael's Tower as they watch the sunrise from the top of Glastonbury Tor, in Glastonbury, Britain, June 14, 2021.
Two people stand beside St Michael's Tower as they watch the sunrise from the top of Glastonbury Tor, in Glastonbury, Britain, June 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Israel's Linoy Ashram in action during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Ball Final in Varna, Bulgaria on June 12, 2021.
Israel's Linoy Ashram in action during the Rhythmic Gymnastics Individual Ball Final in Varna, Bulgaria on June 12, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A combination of pictures shows Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall conceding a second goal to Czech Republic during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match between Scotland and Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 14, 2021.
A combination of pictures shows Scotland's goalkeeper David Marshall conceding a second goal to Czech Republic during the UEFA EURO 2020 Group D football match between Scotland and Czech Republic at Hampden Park in Glasgow on June 14, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
