Today in Pictures, June 15, 2020

A view of some of the over 5,000 portraits of Peruvian victims of Covid-19 displayed in the Cathedral of Lima in Peru; a keeper of the Woburn Safari Park takes care of an Asian elephant, as they prepare to reopen on June 15 for the first time since the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Woburn, Britain, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Over 5,000 portraits of Peruvian victims of Covid-19 on display in the Cathedral of Lima, on June 14, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Korea University's cheerleading squad waits to perform in a live streaming festival at Yonsei university, held at an empty outdoor theatre as a measure to avoid the spread of the coronavirus disease, in Seoul, South Korea, on June 12, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
French Police officers gather in front of the Eiffel tower to protest against French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner's reforms, including ditching a controversial chokehold method of arrest in Paris, France, on June 14, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A municipal worker reactivates a fountain source located at the intersection of the avenues Juarez and Paseo de la Reforma, in Mexico City, Mexico, on June 14, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Supporters of US President Donald Trump wave flags as they participates in a boat rally to celebrate Donald Trump's birthday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on June 14, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
A woman carries flowers to a memorial at the site of the arrest of George Floyd, who died while in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, U.S. on June 14, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
People wearing face masks as they cross Bosphorus on a ferry from Asia side to Europe, amid the ongoing pandemic of the Covid-19 disease in Istanbul, Turkey, on June 14, 2020.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A couple chats in the sunset in front of the famous Druzhba Narodov (Friendship of nations) fountain in the All-Russia Exhibition Centre (VDNKh), a trade show and amusement park in Moscow, on June 14, 2020.PHOTO: AFP
Fans in the stands before the final match between Austria's Dominic Thiem and Serbia's Filip Krajinovic, on June 14, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
A keeper of the Woburn Safari Park takes care of an Asian elephant, as they prepare to reopen on Monday 15th for the first time since the lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak, in Woburn, Britain, on June 14, 2020.PHOTO: REUTERS
