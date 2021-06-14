Today in Pictures, June 14, 2021

Novak Djokovic wins French Open, Israel's parliament votes in new coalition government, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

1 hour ago
Serbia's Novak Djokovic kisses The Mousquetaires Cup (The Musketeers) as he celebrates after winning against Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas at the end of their men's final tennis match on Day 15 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 13, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Israeli demonstrators celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year rule, at a rally in the Mediterranean coastal city of Tel Aviv on June 13, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A demonstrator falls as they are hit by water cannon during clashes with riot police amid ongoing protests against the government of Colombian President Ivan Duque in Bogota on June 12, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
One of the entrances to Ion Orchard is seen barricaded on June 12, 2021. Ion Orchard will be shut for four days from Saturday (June 12) for cleaning and disinfecting works after the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed a number of Covid-19 cases linked to the shopping mall. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/JASON QUAH
A resident receives a dose of Covid-19 AstraZeneca vaccine during a mass vaccination drive at a district vaccine centre in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 14, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Yien (L), a 47-year-old event employee, wears a face mask while performing in costume as Bumblebee, a character from the Transformers film franchise, while working part-time selling bottled drinks because of the lack of event work for two years during the Covid-19 disease and coronavirus outbreak, in Ampang, Malaysia, June 12, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A worker carries a carp freshwater fish at a breeding site in Iraq's central city of Najaf, on June 13, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
The Royal Air Force Aerobatic Team, the Red Arrows perform a fly-past during the G7 summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall on June 12, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A person photographs an exhibition of life-size elephant sculptures, part of the CoExistence campaign organised by the Elephant Family Trust, in Green Park in London, Britain, in London, Britain, on June 14, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
David Fitzpatrick with his Pekingese "Wasabi" are seen during the judging before winning Best in Show at the 145th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show on June 13, 2021 at the Lyndhurst Estate in Tarrytown, New York. PHOTO: AFP
