Today in Pictures, June 14, 2023
A dinosaur costume making an appearance at the Colombia Congress, a sand storm in India and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
27 sec ago
Published
16 min ago
https://str.sg/i3EL
A person in a dinosaur costume making an appearance at the Colombia Congress during a debate on climate change, in Bogota, Colombia, on June 13. The demonstrator also held a sign that read: "Don't Choose Extinction."
PHOTO: AFP
People commuting along a road during a sand storm at the Sangam, the confluence of the rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, on a hot summer day in Prayagraj, India, on June 13.
PHOTO: AFP
Mayon Volcano spewing ash and lava as seen from Legaspi city in Albay province, the Philippines, on June 14. Lava started to flow towards villages and ash rained on houses in the Mayon volcano danger zone, according to fleeing villagers.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Palestinian Muslim girls sitting together in a circle at a class for the recitation of the Quran during a summer camp at a mosque in Gaza City on June 13.
PHOTO: AFP
A woman visiting the mirror installation Mar de Espelhos (Sea of Mirrors) ahead of its opening in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on June 13.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A member of the Philippine Navy waving flags to welcome the arrival of the Chinese naval training ship Qi Jiguang in Manila on June 14.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
