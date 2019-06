A BMW driven by an elderly woman ended up on two other cars in a carpark next to Wheelock Place on June 12, 2019. No injury was reported. The Straits Times understands that the Singapore Civil Defence Force deployed two fire bikes, one red rhino, a pump engine, an ambulance and one rescue tender to the scene. Officers helped the woman out of the vehicle and paramedics assessed her. She declined to be taken to the hospital. ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY