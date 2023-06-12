The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, June 12, 2023
Visitors interacting with an artwork in New Windsor, New York, a group of Maasai men performing their traditional jumping dance in Sekenani, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Visitors interacting with Menashe Kadishman’s artwork “Suspended, 1977,” at the Storm King Art Center in New Windsor, New York, U.S. on June 10.
REUTERS
A group of Maasai men performing their traditional jumping dance during a Maasai cultural festival in Sekenani, on June 10.
AFP
Italian Air Force's aerobatic demonstration team Frecce Tricolori performing prior to the Italian MotoGP race at Mugello Circuit in Mugello, on June 11.
AFP
Poland's Iga Swiatek is pictured in action through a glass during her final match against Czech Republic's Karolina Muchova during the French Open in Paris, France on June 10.
REUTERS
Andres Campos in action against Sunny Edwards during the IBF World Flyweight Title at the OVO Arena, Wembley, London, Britain on June 10.
Action Images via Reuters
People participating in the tenth annual Tomato Fight Festival, known as "Tomatina", in Sutamarchan, Boyaca Department, Colombia, on June 11.
AFP
People walking as temperature hits 30 degree Celsius across parts of the UK this weekend, in Lewes, Britain, June 10.
REUTERS
An aerial photo showing people paddling a kayak (top R) in a bay in Hong Kong on June 11.
AFP
Fifteen new Catholic priests lying on the ground during an ordination mass celebrated by the archbishop of Milan, in the Duomo Cathedral in Milan, on June 10.
AFP
A vendor selling fruits returning change as the Mayon volcano spews ashes and lava in Legaspi city, Albay province, Philippines, June 12.
EPA-EFE
