Today in Pictures, June 11, 2024

Action from the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Dragon Boat Festival in Guangdong, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Samuel Pihlstrom of Sweden (C) stumbles on his competitors during the qualification of men's 1500m at the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Italy on June 10, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
Local residents take part in dragon boat drifting races in a narrow canal during the Dragon Boat Festival in Foshan, in southern China's Guangdong province on June 10, 2024. Rowers furiously paddling careened around tight corners past packed crowds in southern China's Foshan, where the Dragon Boat racing is more "Fast and Furious" than your average contest. PHOTO: AFP
General view of Mount Al-Noor, where Muslims believe Prophet Mohammad received the first words of the Koran through Gabriel in the Hira cave, ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia, on June 11, 2024. PHOTO: REUTERS
Tsavora Fencing Mtaani Club members take part in a fencing bout during a 'fencing mtaani', meaning 'fencing in the streets' in Swahili, training session in the Mathare informal settlement of Nairobi, on June 9, 2024. Along the muddy tracks of the sprawling Mathare informal settlement in Kenya's capital, scores of teenagers train each weekend under 27-year-old Mburu Wanyoike, whose initiative offers hope in a place bedevilled by crime and lack of opportunity. PHOTO: AFP
Women quench their thirst with the tap water on a hot summer afternoon during heatwave in Prayagraj on June 10, 2024. India's heatwave is the longest ever to hit the country, the government's top weather expert said on June 10 as he warned people will face increasingly oppressive temperatures. PHOTO: AFP
TOPSHOT - Pedestrians cross a street at sunset in Manhattan, New York City on June 10, 2024. PHOTO: AFP
An aerial picture shows flood waters submerging buildings after heavy rain in Ha Giang city in northern Vietnam on June 10, 2024. Flooding and landslides in northern Vietnam have killed three people, state media said June 10, after days of heavy rain that partially submerged thousands of homes. PHOTO: AFP

