Today in Pictures, June 11, 2024

Tsavora Fencing Mtaani Club members take part in a fencing bout during a 'fencing mtaani', meaning 'fencing in the streets' in Swahili, training session in the Mathare informal settlement of Nairobi, on June 9, 2024. Along the muddy tracks of the sprawling Mathare informal settlement in Kenya's capital, scores of teenagers train each weekend under 27-year-old Mburu Wanyoike, whose initiative offers hope in a place bedevilled by crime and lack of opportunity.

PHOTO: AFP