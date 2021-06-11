Today in Pictures, June 11, 2021

Partial solar eclipse seen over New York, US, Australia PM visits Singapore, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
A partial solar eclipse rises over bridges crossing the East River in New York, New York, USA, June 10, 2021. A partial solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed by the shadow (penumbera) cast by the Moon as it passes between our p
A partial solar eclipse rises over bridges crossing the East River in New York, New York, USA, June 10, 2021. A partial solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the Earth is engulfed by the shadow (penumbera) cast by the Moon as it passes between our planet and the Sun in an imperfect alignment. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a joint news conference at the Istana after their meeting on June 10, 2021. The Australian PM was in Singapore for the sixth Australia-Singapore Annual Leaders' Meeting.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a joint news conference at the Istana after their meeting on June 10, 2021. The Australian PM was in Singapore for the sixth Australia-Singapore Annual Leaders' Meeting. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
People wait in an observation area after receiving their first dose of the Sinovac Biotech Ltd Covid-19 vaccine at the Lahore International Expo Centre in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 10, 2021.
People wait in an observation area after receiving their first dose of the Sinovac Biotech Ltd Covid-19 vaccine at the Lahore International Expo Centre in Lahore, Pakistan, on June 10, 2021. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Youths plant rice seedlings in a paddy field near Mardan on June 9, 2021.
Youths plant rice seedlings in a paddy field near Mardan on June 9, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Dancers of the Staatsballett Berlin ballet company perform on an excursion boat on the river Spree as they pass under a bridge full of spectators in Berlin, Germany, on June 10, 2021.
Dancers of the Staatsballett Berlin ballet company perform on an excursion boat on the river Spree as they pass under a bridge full of spectators in Berlin, Germany, on June 10, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A woman sits at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 10, 2021.
A woman sits at a shopping mall in Jakarta, Indonesia, June 10, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Marshall sits and eats his lunch in front of a piece of artwork entitled In The End Is The Beginning by Nadav Kander during the Estuary 2021 Festival in Shoeburyness, Britain, on June 10, 2021.
Marshall sits and eats his lunch in front of a piece of artwork entitled In The End Is The Beginning by Nadav Kander during the Estuary 2021 Festival in Shoeburyness, Britain, on June 10, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
An incoming tide washes away a part of a giant beach sand artwork depicting the faces of the G7 leaders, created by campaign group Avaaz, at Watergate Bay Beach, Newquay, Britain, on June 10, 2021.
An incoming tide washes away a part of a giant beach sand artwork depicting the faces of the G7 leaders, created by campaign group Avaaz, at Watergate Bay Beach, Newquay, Britain, on June 10, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
Sunrise over South Shields Lighthouse in Sunderland, Britain, on June 10, 2021.
Sunrise over South Shields Lighthouse in Sunderland, Britain, on June 10, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A general overall view as runners race over the water jump in a women's steeplechase heat during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on June 10, 2021, in Eugene, Oregon, USA.
A general overall view as runners race over the water jump in a women's steeplechase heat during the NCAA Track and Field Championships at Hayward Field on June 10, 2021, in Eugene, Oregon, USA. PHOTO: USA TODAY SPORTS
Topics: 