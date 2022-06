A technician (Rear) drives "Spot", a quadruped robot developped by Boston Robotics, on June 9, 2022 as it is displayed inspecting a tunnel during a presentation to the media at the Archaeological Park of Pompeii, near Naples, southern Italy. Spot is one the latest monitoring operations of the archaeological structures, capable of inspecting the smallest of spaces in complete safety, gathering and recording data useful for the study and planning of interventions, to improve both the quality of monitoring of the existing areas, and to further our knowledge of the state of progress of the works in those areas undergoing recovery or restoration, and thereby to manage the safety of the site, as well as that of workers.

AFP