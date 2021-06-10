Today in Pictures, June 10, 2021

Building collapses in Gwangju, South Korea, monsoon rains batter Mumbai, India, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
South Korean firefighters search for passengers from a bus trapped by the debris of a collapsed building in Gwangju, South Korea, June 9, 2021.
South Korean firefighters search for passengers from a bus trapped by the debris of a collapsed building in Gwangju, South Korea, June 9, 2021. PHOTO: YONHAP VIA REUTERS
South Korean rescue workers search for possible survivors from the debris of a collapsed building in Gwangju on June 9, 2021.
South Korean rescue workers search for possible survivors from the debris of a collapsed building in Gwangju on June 9, 2021. PHOTO: YONHAP VIA AFP
Indian people wade through a flooded street during heavy rain in Mumbai, India, on June 9, 2021.
Indian people wade through a flooded street during heavy rain in Mumbai, India, on June 9, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
The Four Leaves’ AMK Hub outlet, seen in a photo taken on June 9, 2021, has been closed for a day for cleaning after a Covid-19 infected retail assistant was there for training at the end of last month.
The Four Leaves’ AMK Hub outlet, seen in a photo taken on June 9, 2021, has been closed for a day for cleaning after a Covid-19 infected retail assistant was there for training at the end of last month. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/KUA CHEE SIONG
Brazilian Indigenous from different tribes protest against a bill that is being discussed in the Deputies Chamber that changes the rules of the indigenous territories demarcation, at the top of of the National Congress building in Brasilia, on June 8
Brazilian Indigenous from different tribes protest against a bill that is being discussed in the Deputies Chamber that changes the rules of the indigenous territories demarcation, at the top of of the National Congress building in Brasilia, on June 8, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Plane spotters take pictures of an airplane at RAF (Royal Air Force) Mildenhall ahead of the arrival of U.S. President Joe Biden, near Mildenhall, Suffolk, Britain, June 9, 2021.
Plane spotters take pictures of an airplane at RAF (Royal Air Force) Mildenhall ahead of the arrival of U.S. President Joe Biden, near Mildenhall, Suffolk, Britain, June 9, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo released on June 9, 2021, shows a girl walking on the Ammolofoi beach in Nea Peramos, Greece, on June 5, 2021.
A photo released on June 9, 2021, shows a girl walking on the Ammolofoi beach in Nea Peramos, Greece, on June 5, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A black garden ant walks on a palm leaf in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2021.
A black garden ant walks on a palm leaf in New Delhi, India, June 9, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, June 8, 2021.
A man photographs "Mount Recyclemore", an artwork depicting the G7 leaders looking towards Carbis Bay, made from electronic waste by Joe Rush and Alex Wreckage, ahead of the G7 summit, at Hayle Towans in Cornwall, Britain, June 8, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A visitor passes by artworks by the 83-year-old artist Julia Aleshicheva, aka Miss Julia, created in embroidery technique, on display in the exhibition 'The Girl from 1938: Embroidery Life-Long' at the Museum of Russian Lubok and Naive Art in Moscow,
A visitor passes by artworks by the 83-year-old artist Julia Aleshicheva, aka Miss Julia, created in embroidery technique, on display in the exhibition 'The Girl from 1938: Embroidery Life-Long' at the Museum of Russian Lubok and Naive Art in Moscow, Russia, June 9, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Topics: 