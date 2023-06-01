Today in Pictures, June 1, 2023

Children playing with bubbles at a kindergarten during an event to celebrate International Children's Day in Nanjing, in China's eastern Jiangsu province on on May 31, 2023 PHOTO: AFP
A motorbike riding down a street in Hanoi as some street lights were turned off to save electricity on May 30, 2023. The authorities in Vietnam’s capital of Hanoi are turning off street lights to keep the national power system running amid record temperatures bringing a surge in demand in some parts of the nation. PHOTO: AFP
People playing in a lawn bowls league fixture at Pelton Fell Bowling Club in Pelton, Britain on May 31, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
A beggar is seen outside the Colosseum, Rome, Italy on May 30, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS
Plastic containers covering the Montesinos beach in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic on 31 May 2023. World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5, will focus this year on tackling the plastic pollution. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Supporters of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) wearing camel costumes hold a demonstration to urge the Egyptian government to prohibit the use of horses and camels for transporting tourists at the pyramids of Giza, outside the Egyptian Embassy in Manila on June 1, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
The logo of the France 2023 Rugby World Cup is projected on Arc de Triomphe to mark 100 days before the start of the competition, in Paris on May 31, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
People passing by a patriotic mural, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in central Rivne, Ukraine on May 31, 2023. PHOTO: REUTERS

