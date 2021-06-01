Today in Pictures, June 1, 2021

This picture taken on April 27, 2021 shows a worker walking near a display at the site of a still-under-construction replica of the Titanic ship (not pictured) in Daying County in China's southwest Sichuan province. The ill-fated Titanic which sank over a hundred years ago is being resurrected as the centrepiece of a theme park in southwest China, where tourists can splash out for a night on the true-to-size vessel.

PHOTO: AFP