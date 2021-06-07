Today in Pictures, June 07, 2021

People lie on painted silhouettes simulating dead bodies, protesting for thousands of extrajudicial executions perpetrated by Colombian military forces, in Bogota, Columbia, a woman looks at a NFT by Ryoji Ikeda titled "A Single Number That Has 10,000,086 Digits" during a media preview in New York, USA, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
Jun 7, 2021, 9:47 am SGT
People lie on painted silhouettes simulating dead bodies, protesting for thousands of extrajudicial executions perpetrated by Colombian military forces, in Bogota on June 4, 2021. Thousands of extrajudicial executions known as "false positives" were carried out in the biggest scandal of the Colombian military forces in their struggle of more than half a century against rebel groups.AFP
A woman looks at a NFT by Ryoji Ikeda titled "A Single Number That Has 10,000,086 Digits" during a media preview on June 4, 2021, at Sotheby's for the Natively Digital: A Curated NFT Sale Online Auction to take place June 10, 2021. They are technology enthusiasts on the hunt for opportunities in the Wild West market surrounding NFTs: the popular certified digital objects that have spawned a new generation of collectors convinced of their huge potential.AFP
The pack rides during the eighth stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, a 147km between La Lechere-Les-Bains and Les Gets in France on June 6, 2021.AFP
This aerial photograph taken on June 6, 2021 in Turkey's Marmara Sea at a harbor on the shoreline of Istanbul shows mucilage, a jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water due to the excessive proliferation of phytoplankton, gravely threatening the marine biome. The mucilage has been informally referred to as "sea snot" and was first documented in Turkey's waters in 2007. Experts warn the mucilage will occur more often because of global warming.AFP
The shadow of Spain's Rafael Nadal is pictured as he returns the ball to Britain's Cameron Norrie during their men's singles third round tennis match on Day 7 of The Roland Garros 2021 French Open tennis tournament in Paris on June 5, 2021.AFP
Residents make their way through floodwaters after heavy monsoon rains in Kelaniya, on the outskirts of Colombo on June 6, 2021.AFP
ISA World Surfing Games 2021 in La Bocana Beach, Tamanique, El Salvador on June 6, 2021. Costa Rica's Leilani McGonagle in action.Reuters
A teddy bear sits beside a lantern and momentous outside the former Kamloops Indian Residential School where flowers and cards have been left as part of a growing makeshift memorial to honour the 215 children whose remains have been discovered buried near the facility in Kamloops on June 5, 2021.AFP
A man sits next to a gravestone of a family member who died for the country, on Korean Memorial Day at the National Cemetery in Seoul, South Korea, June 6, 2021.Reuters
Francisco Pasquel from Mexico on Coronado clears an obstacle during the Longines FEI Jumping Nations Cup of Switzerland at the CSIO Show Jumping in St. Gallen, Switzerland on June 06, 2021.EPA