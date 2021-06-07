Today in Pictures, June 07, 2021

This aerial photograph taken on June 6, 2021 in Turkey's Marmara Sea at a harbor on the shoreline of Istanbul shows mucilage, a jelly-like layer of slime that develops on the surface of the water due to the excessive proliferation of phytoplankton, gravely threatening the marine biome. The mucilage has been informally referred to as "sea snot" and was first documented in Turkey's waters in 2007. Experts warn the mucilage will occur more often because of global warming.

AFP