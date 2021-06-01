Today in Pictures, Jun 1, 2021

A dome installed over a new antenna in Norway, ice sculptures on the beach in Britain, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 min ago
A dome was installed over a new antenna at Svalbard Satellite Station in Longyearbyen, Norway on April 23, 2021. The world’s northernmost tracking base, on a Norwegian island, plays a crucial role in supporting research on climate change. PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Ice sculptures of children created by Sand in Your Eye to highlight the importance of COP26, the global climate conference, are seen at New Brighton Beach on the Wirral peninsular in New Brighton, Britain, May 31, 2021. REUTERSPHOTO: REUTERS
A girl reaches for bubbles near the Santa Monica Pier as crowds gather on Memorial Day as shutdowns are relaxed more than a year after Covid-19 pandemic shutdowns began, in Santa Monica, California on May 31, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Labourers sleep on a road divider along a street in the port city of Karachi on June 1, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Cyclists ride past a cow during the second stage of the 73rd edition of the Criterium du Dauphine cycling race, 173km between Brioude and Saugues in France on May 31, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
This picture taken on April 27, 2021 shows a worker walking near a display at the site of a still-under-construction replica of the Titanic ship (not pictured) in Daying County in China's southwest Sichuan province. The ill-fated Titanic which sank over a hundred years ago is being resurrected as the centrepiece of a theme park in southwest China, where tourists can splash out for a night on the true-to-size vessel. PHOTO: AFP
A U.S. soldier stands with a bouquet of flowers amongst the headstones of those killed during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan in Section 60 of Arlington National Cemetery during Memorial Day on May 31, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. PHOTO: AFP
