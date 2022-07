View of a replica of the fossil of a Meraxes gigas, a newly discovered giant carnivorous dinosaur, at the Maimonides University in Buenos Aires, on July 7, 2022. The most complete skeleton known for a South American carcharodontosaur and one of the most complete in the world, was found about 20 km from Villa El Chocon, in the Argentine Patagonia. It is estimated to have died at around the age of 45, measured 11 meters long and weighed 4.2 tons.

AFP