Today in Pictures, July 8, 2021

Fire breaks out in Ang Mo Kio flat, Federer suffers shock exit at Wimbledon, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
33 min ago
The burnt personal mobility aid scooter in the living room of the 10th-storey flat at Block 314 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, following the fire which happened at around 12.25am on July 7, 2021.
The burnt personal mobility aid scooter in the living room of the 10th-storey flat at Block 314 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 3, following the fire which happened at around 12.25am on July 7, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/ LIM YAOHUI
Switzerland's Roger Federer acknowledges the spectators as he walks off the court after losing his Wimbledon quarter final tennis match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in London, Britain, on July 7, 2021
Switzerland's Roger Federer acknowledges the spectators as he walks off the court after losing his Wimbledon quarter final tennis match against Poland's Hubert Hurkacz in London, Britain, on July 7, 2021 PHOTO: REUTERS
England fans celebrate at Piccadilly Circus in London, Britain on July 7, 2021 after England defeated Denmark in the Euro 2020 football match.
England fans celebrate at Piccadilly Circus in London, Britain on July 7, 2021 after England defeated Denmark in the Euro 2020 football match. PHOTO: REUTERS
This aerial picture shows family members visiting their relative's grave at the Pedurenan Covid-19 coronavirus public cemetery in Bekasi, West Java, on July 7, 2021.
This aerial picture shows family members visiting their relative's grave at the Pedurenan Covid-19 coronavirus public cemetery in Bekasi, West Java, on July 7, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Asylum-seeking migrants' families board an inflatable raft on Mexican side of the Rio Grande river before crossing into the United States in Roma, Texas, U.S., July 7, 2021.
Asylum-seeking migrants' families board an inflatable raft on Mexican side of the Rio Grande river before crossing into the United States in Roma, Texas, U.S., July 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Waves crash against the balustrades on Bayshore Boulevard during high tide after Tropical Storm Elsa churns up the Gulf coast, in Tampa, Florida, U.S., July 7, 2021.
Waves crash against the balustrades on Bayshore Boulevard during high tide after Tropical Storm Elsa churns up the Gulf coast, in Tampa, Florida, U.S., July 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (not pictured) release paper lanterns at a local beach in Lima, Peru, July 7, 2021.
Supporters of Peru's presidential candidate Keiko Fujimori (not pictured) release paper lanterns at a local beach in Lima, Peru, July 7, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, erupts, as seen from Sant'Alfio, Italy, July 7, 2021.
Streams of red hot lava flow as Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, erupts, as seen from Sant'Alfio, Italy, July 7, 2021. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA REUTERS
A member of the Botswana cabinet holds a 1,174-carat diamond in Gaborone, Botswana, on July 7, 2021.
A member of the Botswana cabinet holds a 1,174-carat diamond in Gaborone, Botswana, on July 7, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
The pack rides during the 11th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 7, 2021.
The pack rides during the 11th stage of the 108th edition of the Tour de France cycling race on July 7, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Topics: 