Today in Pictures, July 7, 2022

The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
The Straits Times
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA
Digital Media Awards Asia
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STCars
STProperty
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, July 7, 2022
Breeder Mohammad Hasan Narejo displays the ears of his kid goat Simba, in Karachi, The Queen’s Coronation exhibition at Windsor Castle and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wbcN
Breeder Mohammad Hasan Narejo displays the ears of his kid goat Simba, in Karachi on July 6, 2022. - A kid goat with extraordinarily long ears has become something of a media star in Pakistan, with its owner claiming a world record that may or may not exist.
PHOTO: AFP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s Robe of Estate is seen on display as part of, Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation exhibition at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, July 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A model is prepared in backstage prior to the presentation of the Julien Fournie Women's haute couture Fall - Winter 2023 collection during a fashion, show as part of the Fashion Week in Paris on July 5, 2022
PHOTO: AFP
The waxing crescent moon and the Christ The Redeemer statue are seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 5, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Soldiers from the Iskandar Muda military command sing after a military multi task forces exercise in Jantho, Aceh province on July 6, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Participants run ahead of bulls during the "encierro" (bull-run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored.
PHOTO: AFP
A man swims in the sea at Margate, Britain, July 6, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Meet skewers are grilled while sheep and goats are traded at a livestock market in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on July 7, 2022 amidst preparations for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha. - Known as the "big" festival, Eid Al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) is celebrated each year by Muslims sacrificing various animals according to religious traditions, including cows, camels, goats and sheep.
PHOTO: AFP
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
TODAY IN PICTURES
Back to the top