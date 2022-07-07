Today in Pictures, July 7, 2022

Breeder Mohammad Hasan Narejo displays the ears of his kid goat Simba, in Karachi, The Queen’s Coronation exhibition at Windsor Castle and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Breeder Mohammad Hasan Narejo displays the ears of his kid goat Simba, in Karachi on July 6, 2022. - A kid goat with extraordinarily long ears has become something of a media star in Pakistan, with its owner claiming a world record that may or may not exist. PHOTO: AFP
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth’s Robe of Estate is seen on display as part of, Platinum Jubilee: The Queen’s Coronation exhibition at Windsor Castle, Windsor, Britain, July 6, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A model is prepared in backstage prior to the presentation of the Julien Fournie Women's haute couture Fall - Winter 2023 collection during a fashion, show as part of the Fashion Week in Paris on July 5, 2022 PHOTO: AFP
The waxing crescent moon and the Christ The Redeemer statue are seen in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Soldiers from the Iskandar Muda military command sing after a military multi task forces exercise in Jantho, Aceh province on July 6, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Participants run ahead of bulls during the "encierro" (bull-run) of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, northern Spain on July 7, 2022. - On each day of the festival six bulls are released at 8:00 a.m. (0600 GMT) to run from their corral through the narrow, cobbled streets of the old town over an 850-meter (yard) course. Ahead of them are the runners, who try to stay close to the bulls without falling over or being gored. PHOTO: AFP
A man swims in the sea at Margate, Britain, July 6, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Meet skewers are grilled while sheep and goats are traded at a livestock market in the city of Nablus in the occupied West Bank on July 7, 2022 amidst preparations for the Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha. - Known as the "big" festival, Eid Al-Adha (Feast of Sacrifice) is celebrated each year by Muslims sacrificing various animals according to religious traditions, including cows, camels, goats and sheep. PHOTO: AFP

