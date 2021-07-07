Today in Pictures, July 7, 2021

This photo released on July 7, 2021, shows men fanning smoke from burning straw to add a photogenic fog to a staged scene with a flock of geese, as visitors capture the scene in Xiapu County, China, April 26, 2021. Staged photo shoots have become the specialty of Xiapu County, a peninsula of fishing villages, beaches and lush hills known as one of China's top viral check-in points.

PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES