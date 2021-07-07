Today in Pictures, July 7, 2021

Italy beats Spain to reach Euro 2020 final, demand for oxygen surges in Indonesia, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Italy fans cheer on their team as they watch the UEFA Euro 2020 semi-final match between Italy and Spain at a public viewing in Piazza del Popolo, Rome, Italy, July 6, 2021. Italy defeated Spain on penalities to reach the final. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Workers for an oxygen supplies company prepare cylinders for distribution in Semarang, Central Java on July 6, 2021. There is a surging demand for oxygen amid a record spike of Covid-19 coronavirus infections including the Delta variant.PHOTO: AFP
Protesters make the three-fingered salute during a demonstration against the military coup in Yangon on July 7, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
Dead fish are seen at Bay Vista Park, as Elsa strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane hours before an expected landfall on Florida's northern Gulf Coast, in St. Petersburg, Florida, U.S., July 6, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
This aerial photo taken on July 5, 2021 shows people watching water being released from the Xiaolangdi Reservoir Dam in Luoyang in China's central Henan province. PHOTO: AFP
The Band of the Coldstream Guards plays 'Three Lions' and 'Sweet Caroline' in the gardens of Clarence House in London on July 6, 2021, ahead of England's UEFA EURO 2020 semi-final football match against Denmark on July 7. PHOTO: AFP
Ukrainians jump over a bonfire as they celebrate the traditional pagan holiday of Ivana Kupala in Kiev, Ukraine, July 6, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People visit the immersive exhibition 'Frida', inaugurated in Mexico City, Mexico, on July 6, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A Red-eared Slider turtle is seen in a pond at Pulau Ubin on July 6, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
This photo released on July 7, 2021, shows men fanning smoke from burning straw to add a photogenic fog to a staged scene with a flock of geese, as visitors capture the scene in Xiapu County, China, April 26, 2021. Staged photo shoots have become the specialty of Xiapu County, a peninsula of fishing villages, beaches and lush hills known as one of China's top viral check-in points.PHOTO: THE NEW YORK TIMES
Passers-by stand in front of Merman Art, a half-sunk wooden statue of a swimmer, in Kiev on July 6, 2021. - Merman Art has been created by Merman team, a group of artists from Ukraine, for the US Burning Man festival.PHOTO: AFP
