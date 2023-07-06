The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, July 6, 2023
A flooded area following heavy rains in Lahore, Pakistan, a Just Stop Oil protester crashing a Wimbledon match in London and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
33 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/iwwJ
People riding a horse-drawn carriage through a flooded area following heavy rains in Lahore, Pakistan, on July 5. Pakistan's Meteorological Department has forecast monsoon rains for most parts of Punjab during the next few days, while bursts of heavy rains may cause urban flooding in major cities including Lahore.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Bulgaria's Grigor Dimitrov watching as a Just Stop Oil protester throws confetti on Court 18 during his first round men's singles match against Japan's Sho Shimabukuro during the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London on July 5.
PHOTO: NYTIMES
An aerial view showing Israeli police using a water cannon against protesters as they block Tel Aviv's main access roads during a demonstration, after the Tel Aviv police chief quit citing government meddling against anti-government protesters, in Israel on July 5.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Restorator Paulo Cesar Correia Lima working on the interior paintings of the Companhia Docas de Santos building, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on July 3, One of the last vestiges of the golden age of old Rio de Janeiro, the Docas de Santos company building, built 115 years ago, is undergoing an important and meticulous restoration process.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A man walking past a damaged vehicle after the Israeli army's withdrawal from the Jenin camp in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on July 5.
PHOTO: REUTERS
The King's Life Guard of the Household Cavalry Mounted Regiment travelling along The Royal Mile ahead of a National Service of Thanksgiving and Dedication, in Edinburgh on July 5. Scotland on Wednesday marked the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, where the King was presented with the Honours of Scotland.
PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Blue Sky Rescue Team, a Chinese civil relief squad, attempting to evacuate a flood-trapped resident in Chongqing in Wanzhou District, China, on July 4. The latest round of torrential rains killed 15 people and left four others missing in the Chongqing municipality, the local authorities said.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Members of the animal rights organisations AnimaNaturalis and Peta staging a protest in Pamplona, the capital of the Navarre region in northern Spain, against the mistreatment of animals during the Sanfermines fiesta, on July 5, 2023. The demonstrators demanded the abolition of bullfighting by entering the town hall, carrying signs with the slogan "Pamplona: violence and death against bulls" in different languages.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An Indian vendor who is offering amusement rides paints a merry-go-round to attract children, during non-business hours, at Marina Beach, in Chennai, India, on July 5.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
