Today in Pictures, July 6, 2023

Members of the animal rights organisations AnimaNaturalis and Peta staging a protest in Pamplona, the capital of the Navarre region in northern Spain, against the mistreatment of animals during the Sanfermines fiesta, on July 5, 2023. The demonstrators demanded the abolition of bullfighting by entering the town hall, carrying signs with the slogan "Pamplona: violence and death against bulls" in different languages.

PHOTO: EPA-EFE