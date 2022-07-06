Today in Pictures, July 6, 2022

Muslim worshippers around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca, train runs on a submerged railway track during heavy rain in Mumbai, India, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
31 min ago
Muslim worshippers around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on July 5, 2022. - One million people, including 850,000 from abroad, are allowed to participate in this year's hajj -- a key pillar of Islam that all able-bodied Muslims with the means are required to perform at least once -- after two years of drastically curtailed numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic. PHOTO: AFP
A boat manoeuvres among icebergs floating in Disko Bay, Ilulissat, western Greenland, on June 28, 2022. - The icebergs originate from Jakobshavn glacier (Sermeq Kujalleq), the most productive glacier in the Northern Hemisphere. The massive icebergs that detach from the glacier float for years in the waters in front of the fjord before being carried south by ocean currents. PHOTO: AFP
Josue Serrano, a Mexican deported migrant, hangs wooden crosses on the border fence as part of a vigil for migrants who died while migrating to the United States, at the US-Mexico border in playas de Tijuana, Baja California state, Mexico, on July 4, 2022. - On June 27, 2022, 53 migrants from Mexico, Guatemala and Honduras were found death abandoned in a suffocatingly hot tractor-trailer truck in the US state of Texas. PHOTO: AFP
This handout photo taken on July 4, 2022 and released on July 5 by Thailand's Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation shows an official with some of the 116 tortoises rescued after being found in the luggage of a Ukrainian woman at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Bangkok. PHOTO: AFP
Members of the Armed Forces participate in the civic-military parade to commemorate the 211th anniversary of the signing of the Act of Independence of Venezuela, on the Paseo Los Proceres in Caracas, Venezuela, 05 July 2022. 12,023 military, police and civilian officials participated in the parade, according to the state channel Venezolana de Television (VTV) during the broadcast. PHOTO: EPA
Israelis cool themselves in a water spring located near the Jewish settlement of Givat Ze'ev in the West Bank, north of Jerusalem, 05 July 2022. PHOTO: EPA
Algerian airforce fly in formation over the capital Algiers on July 5, 2022, as the country celebrates the 60th anniversary of its independence. PHOTO: AFP
A local train runs on a submerged railway track during heavy rain in Mumbai, India, 05 July 2022. Vehicular movements were affected and local trains were delayed due to heavy rain in the city. PHOTO: EPA
Pittsburgh Pirates designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach (19) circles the bases on a solo home run against the New York Yankees during the second inning at PNC Park. PHOTO: REUTERS
Activists from the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and AnimaNaturalis, dressed as dinosaurs, take part in a demonstration against bullfighting a day before the start of the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain, July 5, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS

