Today in Pictures, July 6, 2022

Muslim worshippers around the Kaaba at the Grand Mosque in Saudi Arabia's holy city of Mecca on July 5, 2022. - One million people, including 850,000 from abroad, are allowed to participate in this year's hajj -- a key pillar of Islam that all able-bodied Muslims with the means are required to perform at least once -- after two years of drastically curtailed numbers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

PHOTO: AFP