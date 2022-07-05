Today in Pictures, July 5, 2022

Exhibits are shown inside ice prisms in mouth-blown glass at the Icefjord Centre (Kangiata Illorsua) in Ilulissat, Greenland, on June 29, 2022. - The visitors centre, that was initiated in 2019 and designed by Danish architect Dorte Mandrup, is the gateway between fjord and city and is situated at the mouth of the Icefjord (Greenlandic: Ilulissat Kangerlua), a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A short walk from the building's wing-like structure along a boardwalk leads visitors close to the icebergs coming off the glacier floating in to the sea in Ilulissat. The Icefjord Centre accommodates an exhibition, a café and a shop.

PHOTO: AFP