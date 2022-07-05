Today in Pictures, July 5, 2022

Exhibits are shown inside ice prisms in mouth-blown glass at the Icefjord Centre in Ilulissat, Greenland, film set at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, India, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
1 hour ago
Exhibits are shown inside ice prisms in mouth-blown glass at the Icefjord Centre (Kangiata Illorsua) in Ilulissat, Greenland, on June 29, 2022. - The visitors centre, that was initiated in 2019 and designed by Danish architect Dorte Mandrup, is the gateway between fjord and city and is situated at the mouth of the Icefjord (Greenlandic: Ilulissat Kangerlua), a UNESCO World Heritage Site. A short walk from the building's wing-like structure along a boardwalk leads visitors close to the icebergs coming off the glacier floating in to the sea in Ilulissat. The Icefjord Centre accommodates an exhibition, a café and a shop. PHOTO: AFP
SS Rajamouli, an Indian film director's 'Bahubali' film set at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad, India, on Monday, May 9, 2022. A new genre of films from southern India, — epic, big-budget, over-the-top action flicks, some of them served with a dollop of toxic masculinity and gory violence — are increasingly dominating the country’s $24 billion media and entertainment market, and in some cases, making their mark beyond India. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
A child works inside a kitchen utensils factory in Dhaka, Bangladesh, July 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
The crowdfunded Bayraktar BH2 combat drone destined for Ukraine is delivered to Lithuania, in this undated handout image obtained by REUTERS on July 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Yeoman warders walk through the Superbloom installation at the Tower of London during a photo call, to celebrate Britain's Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee in London, Britain, July 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A cocoon swing vendor waits for customers along the street in Bangalore on July 4, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man paddles his raft while collecting recyclable materials in the waters of river Yamuna coated with polluted foam in New Delhi on July 5, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Climate Change activists stage a protest with traffic signs reading, "climate protection" and "gas guzzlers" in front of the German transport ministry in Berlin, Germany, July 4, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
A model presents a creation for Schiaparelli during the Women's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2023 Fashion Week in Paris on July 4, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A man sells goats ahead of the Muslim festival of Eid-al-Adha in Yogyakarta on July 4, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

