Today in Pictures, July 6, 2021

Plastics factory explodes in Bangkok, Thailand, rescuers search for missing following a landslide in Japan, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
2 min ago
Firefighters work at the site of an explosion and fire at a plastics factory on the outskirts of Bangkok on July 5, 2021.
Firefighters work at the site of an explosion and fire at a plastics factory on the outskirts of Bangkok on July 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces search for missing people in the mud near a collapsed building at the scene of a landslide following days of heavy rain in Atami in Shizuoka Prefecture on July 4, 2021.
Members of Japan's Self-Defense Forces search for missing people in the mud near a collapsed building at the scene of a landslide following days of heavy rain in Atami in Shizuoka Prefecture on July 4, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
Cycle rickshaw pullers wade through a waterlogged street carrying their passengers after a heavy downpour in Dhaka on July 4, 2021.
Cycle rickshaw pullers wade through a waterlogged street carrying their passengers after a heavy downpour in Dhaka on July 4, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
In this handout photo taken on July 4, 2021 and received from the Philippine military Joint Task Force-Sulu (JTF-Sulu), smoke billows from the wreckage of a Philippine Airforce C-130 transport plane after it crashed near the airport in Jolo town, Sul
In this handout photo taken on July 4, 2021 and received from the Philippine military Joint Task Force-Sulu (JTF-Sulu), smoke billows from the wreckage of a Philippine Airforce C-130 transport plane after it crashed near the airport in Jolo town, Sulu province on the southern island of Mindanao. PHOTO: HANDOUT VIA AFP
A worker is seen carrying out fogging operations at Ubi Techpark on July 5, 2021.
A worker is seen carrying out fogging operations at Ubi Techpark on July 5, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
A child holds a U.S. flag as she watches the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in New York City, New York, U.S., July 4, 2021.
A child holds a U.S. flag as she watches the Macy's Fourth of July fireworks in New York City, New York, U.S., July 4, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Some visitors walk across lavender fields in Brihuega, central Spain, at sunset on July 4, 2021.
Some visitors walk across lavender fields in Brihuega, central Spain, at sunset on July 4, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Palestinian photographer Jawdat al-Nahal, 23, takes a picture of a girl at a studio he set up on the beach by the Mediterranean Sea, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 5, 2021.
Palestinian photographer Jawdat al-Nahal, 23, takes a picture of a girl at a studio he set up on the beach by the Mediterranean Sea, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on July 5, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A defanged lion approaches a worker upon its controversial return back to its home in Phnom Penh on July 5, 2021.
A defanged lion approaches a worker upon its controversial return back to its home in Phnom Penh on July 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
The Baya Weaver (Ploceus Philippinus) builds its nest on the outskirts of Ajmer on July 5, 2021.
The Baya Weaver (Ploceus Philippinus) builds its nest on the outskirts of Ajmer on July 5, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
