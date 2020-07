Workers’ Party candidate for Sengkang GRC Raeesah Khan, flanked by party chief Pritam Singh and party chairman Sylvia Lim, speaking to reporters at the press conference at Compassvale Link on July 6, 2020; after it emerged that two police reports have been made against her. Ms Raeesah apologised for making “insensitive” and “improper” remarks in two Facebook posts in which she suggested that the police discriminate against minorities. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/CHONG JUN LIANG