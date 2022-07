Newly ordained hill tribe Buddhist novice monks put on face masks during the annual 57th Buddhist monk ordination ceremony for hill tribe men at Wat Benchamabophit Dusitwanaram, also known as the Marble Temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 03 July 2022. A total of 174 hill tribe men including young boys from northern provinces were to be ordained as Buddhist monks and novices in the annual mass ordination ceremony to mark the three-month Buddhist Lent which this year begins on 14 July. For the duration of the Buddhist Lent, monks remain in one location, typically in a monastery or on temple grounds, where they engage in meditation and prayer, while laypeople choose to observe Lent by giving up meat, alcohol, and perform other ascetic practices. In Thailand, a Buddhist man is expected to become a monk during some period of his life.

PHOTO: EPA