Today in Pictures, July 31, 2023

Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in China’s Fuzhou city, the longest barbecue in the world, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
32 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
Paramilitary police officers evacuating residents stranded by flood waters in Xincuo town in Fuqing city, after Typhoon Doksuri made landfall and brought heavy rainfall in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, on July 29. PHOTO: REUTERS
People looking as the longest barbecue in the world is being prepared in Asuncion, Paraguay, on July 29. Paraguay achieved a Guinness record for preparing the 250m-long barbecue, surpassing the 233.67m record held by Turkey. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People wading through a flooded road caused by monsoon rain and Typhoon Doksuri, in Balagtas, Bulacan province, Philippines, on July 29. PHOTO: REUTERS
Paragliders flying over Evian-les-Bains during the Evian Championship golf tournament on July 30. PHOTO: AFP
Footballer Mo Salah signing autographs after a Liverpool FC training session at National Stadium, Singapore, on July 29. ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
A Libyan border guard providing water to migrants of African origin who reportedly were abandoned by Tunisian authorities, following their arrival in an uninhabited area near Al-Assah on the Libya-Tunisia border on July 30. PHOTO: AFP
A bird flying past as AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers perform during the annual Bray Air Display over the County Wicklow seaside town of Bray, Ireland, on July 30. PHOTO: REUTERS
Hot slag flows from container trucks at a slag dumping site inside a nickel processing compound operated by PT Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, on July 28. PT Vale Indonesia is one of the country's largest nickel producers. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Devotees offering prayers to Hindu god Shiva at Bagmati river near Pashupatinath temple during Shravan festivities on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, on July 31. AFP
A long exposure image showing the Eagle Bluffs Wildfire, which crossed the border from the US state of Washington, and prompted evacuation orders in Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada, on July 30. PHOTO: REUTERS

