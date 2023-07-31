The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Multimedia
The Straits Times
Edition
:
International
Singapore
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
LOG IN
Subscribe
E-paper
Toggle navigation
The Straits Times
Toggle navigation
LOG IN
Subscribe
Edition
International
Singapore
ST Read & Win
E-paper
Main navigation
Home
Singapore
Toggle Dropdown
Jobs
Housing
Parenting & Education
Politics
Health
Transport
Courts & Crime
Consumer
Environment
Community
Asia
Toggle Dropdown
SE Asia
East Asia
South Asia
Australia/NZ
World
Toggle Dropdown
United States
Europe
Middle East
Opinion
Toggle Dropdown
ST Editorial
Cartoons
Forum
Life
Toggle Dropdown
Food
Entertainment
Style
Travel
Arts
Motoring
Home & Design
Business
Toggle Dropdown
Economy
Invest
Banking
Companies & Markets
Property
Tech
Toggle Dropdown
Tech News
E-sports
Reviews
Sport
Toggle Dropdown
Football
Schools
Formula One
Combat Sports
Basketball
Tennis
Golf
More
Toggle Dropdown
Opinion
Life
Business
Tech
Sport
Videos
Podcasts
Multimedia
SPH Websites
news with benefits
SPH Rewards
STJobs
STClassifieds
SITES
Berita Harian
Hardwarezone
Shin Min Daily News
STOMP
SGCarMart
SRX Property
tabla
Tamil Murasu
The Business Times
The New Paper
zaobao.sg
Obits.sg
Advertise with us
Today in Pictures, July 31, 2023
Typhoon Doksuri made landfall in China’s Fuzhou city, the longest barbecue in the world, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
32 min ago
Published
1 hour ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/iibx
Paramilitary police officers evacuating residents stranded by flood waters in Xincuo town in Fuqing city, after Typhoon Doksuri made landfall and brought heavy rainfall in Fuzhou, Fujian province, China, on July 29.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People looking as the longest barbecue in the world is being prepared in Asuncion, Paraguay, on July 29. Paraguay achieved a Guinness record for preparing the 250m-long barbecue, surpassing the 233.67m record held by Turkey.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
People wading through a flooded road caused by monsoon rain and Typhoon Doksuri, in Balagtas, Bulacan province, Philippines, on July 29.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Paragliders flying over Evian-les-Bains during the Evian Championship golf tournament on July 30.
PHOTO: AFP
Footballer Mo Salah signing autographs after a Liverpool FC training session at National Stadium, Singapore, on July 29.
ST PHOTO: ARIFFIN JAMAR
A Libyan border guard providing water to migrants of African origin who reportedly were abandoned by Tunisian authorities, following their arrival in an uninhabited area near Al-Assah on the Libya-Tunisia border on July 30.
PHOTO: AFP
A bird flying past as AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers perform during the annual Bray Air Display over the County Wicklow seaside town of Bray, Ireland, on July 30.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Hot slag flows from container trucks at a slag dumping site inside a nickel processing compound operated by PT Vale Indonesia in Sorowako, South Sulawesi, Indonesia, on July 28. PT Vale Indonesia is one of the country's largest nickel producers.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Devotees offering prayers to Hindu god Shiva at Bagmati river near Pashupatinath temple during Shravan festivities on the outskirts of Kathmandu, Nepal, on July 31.
AFP
A long exposure image showing the Eagle Bluffs Wildfire, which crossed the border from the US state of Washington, and prompted evacuation orders in Osoyoos, British Columbia, Canada, on July 30.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Join
ST's Telegram channel
and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
Today in Pictures
Back to the top