A photo released on July 27, 2018 shows crew and officials from the United Nations Command and U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) securing UNC flags over transit cases of remains thought to be of U.S. soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War, before returning them to the United States, in Wonsan, North Korea, July 27, 2018. PHOTO: U.S. FORCES KOREA VIA REUTERS