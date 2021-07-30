Today in Pictures, July 30, 2021

Indonesia celebrates International Tiger Day, train derails in Kolbaskowo, Poland, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Published
1 hour ago
Sumatran tiger cubs Isyana and Aura are pictured during International Tiger Day celebrations at the Taman Safari Prigen in Pasuruan near Surabaya, East Java province, Indonesia, July 29, 2021.
General view of the crash between a truck and train of German Deutsche Bahn railways operator in Kolbaskowo near Szczecin, Poland, July 29, 2021.
Dark smoke drifts over a hotel complex during a massive forest fire which engulfed a Mediterranean resort region on Turkey's southern coast near the town of Manavgat, on July 29, 2021.
Beds are seen as the Thai government prepares to convert an air cargo warehouse into a Covid-19 field hospital at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, July 28, 2021.
Migrants return to their wooden boat from a Libyan Coast Guard vessel after German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 took over a rescue operation in the Maltese search and rescue zone in international waters off the coast of Libya, in the western M
Protesters try to tear down a barricade during a demonstration against the Green Pass proof of vaccination certificate, in Rome, Italy, July 27, 2021.
Pigeons sit on a road sign above a street in New York on July 29, 2021.
A worker spray paints tin cans at a workshop in Kabul on July 29, 2021.
Artisians of the Qota Tika association march on boats with the Peruvian flag during a celebration in commemoration of Peru's bicentennial of the Indenpendence Day, near Lake Titicaca in Puno, Peru, on July 28, 2021.
A 91-foot (28 metres) tall balloon made in the likeness of Dutch post-impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh rises above the waterfront, as part of a promotion for the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, July 28, 2021.
