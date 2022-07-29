Today in Pictures, July 29, 2022

Opening ceremony of Birmingham Commonwealth Games, lightning over Tokyo, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Updated
Published
4 min ago
Opening ceremony of the Birmingham Commonwealth Games in Alexander Stadium, Birmingham, Britain, July 28, 2022. ST PHOTO: GAVIN FOO
This long exposure photo shows lightning over the Koto district of Tokyo on July 28, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Villagers view a damaged building following an earthquake in Bangued, Abra province, Philippines, July 28, 2022. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A marine policeman sprays water onto green turtles at Ngurah Rai main road, near Denpasar on Indonesia resort island of Bali, July 29, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Afghan internally displaced refugee women stand in a queue to identify themselves and get cash as they return home to the east, at the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) camp in the outskirts of Kabul, July 28, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Members of the 1st field Artillery Regiment, King's Guard wear waterproof head coverings during celebrations in front of the Grand Palace for the 70th birthday of Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn in Bangkok, July 28, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A boy uses an umbrella in Nanlouguxiang Alley during a rainfall in Beijing, July 27, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
A French Securite Civile Canadair firefighting aircraft drops water over burning forests near Vogue, Ardeche, southern France, July 27, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
An Iraqi boy plays with a water buffalo near the Shatt al-Arab river in Iraq's southern province of Basra, July 27, 2022. PHOTO: AFP
Members of the public cheer on riders cycling on a gravel path in the 4th stage of the new edition of the Women's Tour de France cycling race, 126,8 km between Troyes and Bar-sur-Aube, eastern France, on July 27, 2022. PHOTO: AFP

