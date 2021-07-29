Today in Pictures, July 29, 2021

Sun halo spotted in Singapore, Indonesia's Mount Sinabung erupts, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A sun halo is seen from the Supertree Grove at Gardens by the Bay at 11.54am on July 28, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
People look on as Mount Sinabung erupts spewing a massive column of smoke and ash as seen from Karo, North Sumatra, Indonesia, on July 28, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken on July 28, 2021 shows rescuers evacuating residents at a flooded area in Yangzhou, in China's eastern Jiangsu province, after heavy rains brought by the passage of Typhoon In-Fa inundated the eastern coast of China. PHOTO: AFP
A photo taken on July 28, 2021, shows Madam Rahimah Lee Abdullah, 62, with some pictures of her son Muhd Ridwan, 17, who died on Monday night after the backboard structure of a basketball hoop fell on him. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
A photo taken on July 28, 2021, shows four small bouquet of flowers at the basketball court where 17-year-old Muhd Ridwan died on Monday. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/MARK CHEONG
A lone bird walks past the quiet Circular Quay train station during a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease outbreak in Sydney, Australia, July 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson struggles with an umbrella during a visit to the National Memorial Arboretum at Alrewas, Staffordshire, Britain, July 28, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Youths and children enjoy a water fountain in the heart of Jerusalem on July 28, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A giant puppet of a young refugee girl Amal walks on street with Syrian refugees children in Gaziantep, Turkey, July 27, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Fans attempt to catch a foul ball during the fifth inning between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets at Citi Field on July 28, 2021 in New York City. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES/AFP
