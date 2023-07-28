The Straits Times
E-paper
Today in Pictures, July 28, 2023
Singapore’s Merlion goes ‘missing’ under scaffolding, World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, Japan, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
11 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/ii7o
Tourists continue to flock to Merlion Park to snap pictures with the statue, even though it was covered in scaffolding, on July 27, 2023. The Singapore Tourism Board said in a statement: "While these works are in progress, the main Merlion statue will be covered in scaffolding and will not be available for photo-taking."
ST PHOTO: SHINTARO TAY
France’s Gary Hunt doing a practice dive prior to the men's high diving, 27m platform, rounds three & four during the World Aquatics Championships in Fukuoka, on July 27, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
A boy has his body painted in black to portray a demon as he is preparing to join an annual religious performance of Taziyeh in the Iranian city of Nushabad, on July 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
People taking part in a sky-high yoga session on Manhattan’s Edge in New York City, on July 26, 2023.
PHOTO: REUTERS
A model presenting a creation by designer Suneet Varma during the Fashion Design Council of India, India Couture Week in New Delhi, on July 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
The voodoo wrestler known as Panthère uttering incantations above the altar of his shrine in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo, on July 27, 2023. In the capital of Democratic Republic of the Congo, Kinshasa, dozens of men and women, including former wrestlers practise voodoo wrestling, using traditional fetishes and animals.
PHOTO: AFP
Community members cleaning up trash from the Cikeruh River, which is experiencing a shortage of water, at Ranjuango village in Bandung, on July 26, 2023.
PHOTO: AFP
This handout photograph taken and released on July 26, 2023, by the Dutch coastguards, shows a fire aboard the Panamanian-registered car carrier ship Fremantle Highway, off the coast of the northern Dutch island of Ameland. Dutch firefighters battled for two days to douse a blaze suspected to have been started by electric cars.
PHOTO: AFP
Today in Pictures
