The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, July 28, 2022
170 carat pink diamond dubbed The Lulo Rosand, eSports-themed hotel in Hangzhou China's eastern Zhejiang province other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
This undated handout picture released by Lucapa Diamond Company Limited on July 27, 2022 shows a 170 carat pink diamond dubbed The Lulo Rose that was discovered at the Lulo mine in Angola's diamond-rich northeast region.
PHOTO: AFP
An artwork by Kendell Geers depicting the Buddha with nails in it, displayed at a pop-up exhibition at the Keyes Art Mile, Johannesburg, South Africa, 27 July 2022. The exhibition runs from 04 July to 04 September.
PHOTO: EPA
Taiwan's AAV7 amphibious assault vehicle maneuvers across the sea in front of a Newport-class tank landing ship during Amphibious landing drill as part of the Han Kuang military exercise in Pingtung, Taiwan, 28 July 2022. The drill is part of the Taiwan's annual Han Kuang military exercise that simulates response to enemies attack on major targets in Taiwan.
PHOTO: EPA
Thailand's Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and cabinet members pay respect to a picture of Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn during a celebration to mark the king's 70th birthday in Bangkok, Thailand, July 28, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Artist Andriy Naboka weaves a painting with color ribbons at a place where volunteers make camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army in Lviv, western Ukraine, 27 July 2022. Naboka is a volunteer and artist who creates paintings in the camouflage nets technique by weaving images from small colorful ribbons. He, together with other volunteers, weaves camouflage nets and makes his ribbon paintings to sell at auctions in different countries and to art patrons to help the Ukrainian army. Russian troops on 24 February 2022 entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis.
PHOTO: EPA
This photo shows an interior view of an eSports-themed hotel in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on July 27, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
An aerial photo taken with a drone shows solar panels on Germany's biggest floating photovoltaic plant on lake Silbersee in Haltern, Germany, 27 July 2022. More than 5,000 photovoltaic modules produce around 3 million kilowatt hours of electricity per year, saving 1,100 tons of CO2 to fight climate change with renewable power instead of oil, gas and coal.
PHOTO: EPA
Baylor Nelson, Ty Hartwell, Christopher O'Connor and Jack Aikins compete in the Men's LC 200 Meter Backstroke Final start during day two of the 2022 Phillips 66 National Championships on July 27, 2022 in Irvine, California.
PHOTO: AFP
