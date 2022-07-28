Today in Pictures, July 28, 2022

Artist Andriy Naboka weaves a painting with color ribbons at a place where volunteers make camouflage nets for the Ukrainian army in Lviv, western Ukraine, 27 July 2022. Naboka is a volunteer and artist who creates paintings in the camouflage nets technique by weaving images from small colorful ribbons. He, together with other volunteers, weaves camouflage nets and makes his ribbon paintings to sell at auctions in different countries and to art patrons to help the Ukrainian army. Russian troops on 24 February 2022 entered Ukrainian territory, starting a conflict that provoked destruction and a humanitarian crisis.

PHOTO: EPA