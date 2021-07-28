Today in Pictures, July 28, 2021

Fire breaks out in Geylang Bahru, Singapore table tennis player Yu Mengyu reaches semi-finals, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

A fire broke out at Geylang Bahru in the early morning on July 28, 2021. The affected unit is a dance studio on the second floor of Block 70A Geylang Bahru, which is next to the Jalan Besar Town Council. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/GAVIN FOO
Yu Mengyu of Singapore in action against Ishikawa Kasumi (not pictured) during the table tennis women's singles quarterfinal of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium arena in Tokyo, Japan, July 28, 2021. The Singapore paddler subsequently beat her opponent to reach the semi-finals. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
National Day light-up at Pangsua pond in Bukit Panjang on July 27, 2021. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/LIM YAOHUI
A man receives a dose of Covid-19 vaccine by a volunteer doctor, Dr Amran, at his frontyard during a mobile vaccination programme by Malaysian Red Crescent in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, July 27, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
An Israeli soldier sprays pepper spray towards a journalist during a protest against Israeli settlements, near Tubas in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on July 27, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
Vehicles destroyed by Dixie Fire are seen in Indian Falls, California, U.S., July 26, 2021.PHOTO: REUTERS
A couple rides a pedal boat as smoke from nearby forest fires hangs over the city of Yakutsk, in the republic of Sakha, Siberia, on July 27, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A rainbow is seen over the city during competition at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, on July 27, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
A photo issued on July 27, 2021, shows Argentinian street artist Martin Ron posing during an interview with Spanish international news agency EFE in front of highrise buildings adorned with two of his murals in Banfield, Argentina, on June 25, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
A model walks the runway with a design by Colombian Diego Guarnizo during the 'Mira de Nuevo' (Look Again) catwalk for the Avon Foundation for Women, during the inaugural Colombiatex + Colombiamoda 2021 fashion show, in Medellin, Colombia, July 26, 2021. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
