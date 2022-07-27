Today in Pictures, July 27, 2022

Young Nepalese man Sujal Bhul (C), aged 21, with his face and body painted collects donations during the Ghanta Karna or 'Gathemangal' festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 26 July 2022. Sujal, who migrated from outside the capital to Kathmandu, became a symbolic demon known as 'Bhoot' to celebrate the festival. The 'Bhoot' collects donations and receives food and money from the community. At the end of the festival, people drag him with straw effigies to a nearby river. The ritual is believed to ward off all sins and diseases in children.

PHOTO: EPA