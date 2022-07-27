The Straits Times
The Straits Times
The Straits Times
Today in Pictures, July 27, 2022
A 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines, Children dressed as chess pieces perform during an event organised ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022 and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
41 sec ago
This handout photo taken and released by the Office of Abra Representative Ching Bernos shows people commuting past a damaged building in the municipality of Bangued, in the province of Abra on July 27, 2022, after a 7.0-magnitude earthquake hit the northern Philippines.
PHOTO: AFP
Children dressed as chess pieces perform during an event organised ahead of the 44th Chess Olympiad 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
Children surf in the Mediterranean sea during a summer surf camp, at the city of Ashkelon July 25, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Young Nepalese man Sujal Bhul (C), aged 21, with his face and body painted collects donations during the Ghanta Karna or 'Gathemangal' festival in Kathmandu, Nepal, 26 July 2022. Sujal, who migrated from outside the capital to Kathmandu, became a symbolic demon known as 'Bhoot' to celebrate the festival. The 'Bhoot' collects donations and receives food and money from the community. At the end of the festival, people drag him with straw effigies to a nearby river. The ritual is believed to ward off all sins and diseases in children.
PHOTO: EPA
An aerial view shows the spiral Malwiya minaret, a mid-ninth century treasured Iraqi national monument, at the site of the Great Mosque of Samarra, on July 26, 2022, in the city of Samarra, north of Baghdad. - The 50m helicoidally tower of sun-dried and baked brick, modelled on ancient ziggurats that was built to symbolise the power of Islam during the Abbasid caliphate, was listed UNESCO World Heritage Site in 2007.
PHOTO: AFP
Parishioners with their faces painted in black fight with wooden swords during the traditional Nicaraguan dance of Los Chinegros, as part of the festivities in honor of Santiago Apostol, in Nindiri, Nicaragua, July 26, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
People take part in activities at sunrise in Bronte, Sydney, Australia, 26 July 2022.
PHOTO: EPA
Fireworks explode over the newly built "Peljesac" bridge on July 26, 2022 in Komarna during its opening ceremony. - The bridge connects central and Southern parts of Croatian Adriatic coast, via Peljesac peninsula. The bridge linking Peljesac peninsula with the Croatian mainland has been widely regarded as one of the country’s most ambitious infrastructure projects since Zagerb declared independence from Yugoslavia in 1991.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
