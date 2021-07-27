Today in Pictures, July 27, 2021

Teen dies after basketball backboard structure falls on him in Bedok, Corfo lagoon in Argentina turns pink, and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.

Workers removing the fallen basketball structure near Block 18 Bedok South Road on July 27, 2021. A 17-year-old died after a basketball backboard structure in Bedok fell on him on Monday (July 26) night. PHOTO: THE STRAITS TIMES/TIMOTHY DAVID
A photo issued on July 26, 2021, shows the Corfo lagoon in the Patagonian province of Chubut, Argentina, which turned pink after fish factories were allowed to dump their waste in it. PHOTO: AFP
A photo issued on July 26, 2021, shows a deer jumping onto a business property as the Dixie fire approaches downtown Greenville, California on July 23, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A volunteer from the Zendai organization checks the blood oxygen levels of a woman in home isolation in a Covid-19 stricken community in Nong Chok district in the outskirts of Bangkok, Thailand, on July 26, 2021, as hospital beds for infected patients remain scarce across the nation.PHOTO: AFP
This photo taken on July 25, 2021 shows people posing for a photo along an empty Bund in Shanghai, as most people stay indoors due to wind and rain as Typhoon In-Fa lashes parts of the eastern Chinese coast. PHOTO: AFP
A general view of a flooded square is pictured following heavy monsoon rains at Sangli district of Maharashtra on July 26, 2021, as the death toll from monsoon-triggered landslides and floods climbed to 198. PHOTO: AFP
A plane is silhouetted behind Waning Gibbous moon in Moscow late on July 25, 2021. PHOTO: AFP
A photo issued on July 26, 2021, shows people walking along a lavender field near the village of Valea-Trestieni, some 30 km east of Chisinau, Moldova, on July 10, 2021.PHOTO: AFP
A group of 120 Alphorn players take part in a performance during the 20th international alphorn festival in Nendaz, Switzerland, July 25, 2021.PHOTO: EPA-EFE
Mil Mi-28 military helicopters perform during the MAKS 2021 air show in Zhukovsky, outside Moscow, Russia, July 25, 2021. PHOTO: REUTERS
