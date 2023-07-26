Today in Pictures, July 26, 2023

Members of the Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, the ballet company of the Opera of Monte Carlo, perform the shows 'Coppel-iA' at Liceu Theater in Barcelona, Spain on 25 July. 'Coppel-iA' is a futurist version of the dance classic 'Coppelia' which seeks to reflect over the impact of artificial intelligence in human relations.

PHOTO : EPA-EFE