Today in Pictures, July 26, 2023
Dancers perform ‘Coppel-iA’ at the Liceu Theater in Barcelona, Spain, wildfire burns wildfire burns on the hills near Palermo, Italy, and other photos from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Desmond Foo
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago
https://str.sg/iida
Members of the Les Ballets de Monte-Carlo, the ballet company of the Opera of Monte Carlo, perform the shows 'Coppel-iA' at Liceu Theater in Barcelona, Spain on 25 July. 'Coppel-iA' is a futurist version of the dance classic 'Coppelia' which seeks to reflect over the impact of artificial intelligence in human relations.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Flames rise as a wildfire burns on the hills surrounding the Monte Grifone area and the town of Ciaculli, near Palermo, Italy on 25 July. The Palermo Airport was temporarily closed to air traffic after wildfires in the hills around the Sicilian city reached the airport perimeter.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
Fire trucks spray water to gas depots during a civilian drill, part of military Han Guang drill at the Anping Harbour in Tainan, Taiwan on July 25.
PHOTO : AFP
Sofia Harrison of the Philippines takes a selfie with supporters after winning the FIFA Women's World Cup group A soccer match between New Zealand and the Philippines in Wellington, New Zealand on 25 July.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
This picture shows the new Twitter logo rebranded as X, reflected in smartphone screens, in Paris on July 25. Twitter launched its new logo on July 24, replacing the blue bird with a white X on a black background as the Elon Musk-owned company moves toward rebranding as
PHOTO : AFP
People visit the site-specific installation "Devouring Lovers" by Spanish artist Eva Fabregas at the historic hall of the Hamburger Bahnhof National Gallery for Contemporary Art in Berlin on July 25.
PHOTO : AFP
Artworks on display in the exhibition 'The Art of Banksy: Without Limits' with works by British anonymous artist Banksy at the Village Mall in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil on 25 July. The exhibition brings together more than 150 works by the artist, including originals, photographs, engravings, sculptures, and murals.
PHOTO : EPA-EFE
An aerial view shows the designed plant field with the Disney comic characters Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse near the Bavarian village of Utting, southern Germany, on July 25. The oversized image covers about 18.000 square feet and consists of about 360.000 plants, including sunflowers, hemp, corn, wild mallow, ornamental squash and beans.
PHOTO : AFP
This aerial photograph taken on July 24, 2023 shows a view of a house whose roof was blown off by a violent storm that hit La Chaux-de-Fonds, northwestern Switzerland, on July 24. One person died and several were injured after a "likely tornado" caused significant damage in a city in the mountains.
PHOTO : AFP
Today in Pictures
