Today in Pictures, July 26, 2022
A illuminated passenger tunnel at King's Cross station in London, Monkeys cooling off on hot summer day in Hainan and other pictures from around the world in Today in Pictures.
Updated
Published
1 min ago
More
Whatsapp
Linkedin
FB Messenger
Telegram
Twitter
Reddit
WeChat
Pinterest
Print
Copy permalink
Copy to clipboard
https://str.sg/wECG
People walk along an illuminated passenger tunnel at King's Cross station in London, Britain, July 25, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Children stand on a boat lying on the dried-up bed of Iraq's receding southern marshes of Chibayish in Dhi Qar province, on July 24, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
A macaque monkey cools off in a public swimming pool amid hot weather near Clear Water Bay in Hainan province, China, 25 July 2022. Hainan Island is the largest and the most popular holiday destination in China. Located in the South China Sea, Hainan is also called the 'Hawaii of China.'
PHOTO: EPA
Galloping horse riders clasp one another during the St. James Festival in the village of El Carpio de Tajo, Toledo, Spain, on July 25, 2022. - The spectacle, originally a military training exercise during medieval times using live animals, sees horsemen galloping towards geese suspended by their feet as the mounted participant yanks on the bird's neck until it is torn off.
PHOTO: AFP
NASCAR Cup Series driver Ty Gibbs (45) makes a pit stop during the M&M’S Fan Appreciation 400 at Pocono Raceway.
PHOTO: REUTERS
An aerial view shows volunteers, Gilbert Bassene, 37, a primary school teacher, and Patrick Chevalier, 69, a retired economist working on the wooden Gryones using the Maltais-Savard Ears System to hold back sediments and counter the erosion of the shoreline during low tide in Diogue island, Senegal July 14, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Photographers wear clothing with cooling fans and staff members wear cloths that protects them from the sun as they prepare for fashion photo session on a street, amid a heatwave warning in Shanghai, China July 25, 2022.
PHOTO: REUTERS
Vehicles drive through a flooded street following heavy rainfall in the old city of Yemen's capital Sanaa on July 25, 2022.
PHOTO: AFP
TODAY IN PICTURES
